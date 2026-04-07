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HomeEducationKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Delayed: Class 12 Marksheets Not Releasing Today, Check Latest Updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Delayed: Class 12 Marksheets Not Releasing Today, Check Latest Updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 delayed. KSEAB will not release Class 12 marksheets today. Check latest result date, direct link and updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 09:45 AM (IST)

Students awaiting the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will have to wait a little longer, as the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is not releasing the Class 12 results on April 7. The announcement, which was earlier expected today, has been postponed due to administrative reasons. 

A board official confirmed that the delay is linked to election-related restrictions currently in place across the state. The revised result date will be announced shortly on the official websites, and students are advised to stay alert for updates. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Why Are Results Delayed? 

The much-anticipated result declaration has been deferred due to ongoing election-related restrictions. These limitations have temporarily halted the announcement process. 

Students should note that the board is expected to finalise a new result date soon. Once declared, the marksheets will be made available online through official portals. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Direct Link: Where To Check Scorecard 

After the results are officially announced, students can access their scorecards through the following websites: 

  • kseab.karnataka.gov.in 
  • karresults.nic.in 

These are the only authorised platforms for checking results. Students are advised to avoid unofficial websites to prevent misinformation. 

How To Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Marksheets 2026 Step-by-Step 

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results once released: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the ‘PUC II Exam 1 Result 2026’ link 

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result 

It is recommended to download and keep a copy of the marksheet for future reference. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026: Exam Overview & Statistics 

The Class 12 board exams were conducted between February 28 and March 17, 2026, across the state. This year saw a large number of candidates appearing for the examination. 

A total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 pre-university colleges registered. Among them, 6,46,801 were fresh candidates, 50,540 were repeaters, and 13,022 appeared as private candidates. 

In terms of stream-wise participation, 2,92,645 students belonged to science, 2,11,174 to Commerce, and 1,42,982 to Arts. The board had established 1,217 examination centres to ensure smooth conduct. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 Passing Marks & Exam Statistics Explained 

To successfully clear the examination, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. This includes both theory and practical components. 

Candidates are required to score at least 25 marks in theory and 11 marks in practical exams to pass a subject. Failing to meet these criteria may result in compartment or re-examination. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 KSEB Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 Passing Marks PUC II Exam 1 Result 2026
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