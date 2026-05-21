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HomeEducationAbhijeet Dipke Education Qualification: Boston University Graduate Behind Viral Cockroach Janata Party

Abhijeet Dipke Education Qualification: Boston University Graduate Behind Viral Cockroach Janata Party

Know Abhijeet Dipke’s education qualification, Boston University degree, journalism background and role in the viral Cockroach Janata Party.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 21 May 2026 02:49 PM (IST)

The founder of the viral Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, has become one of the most talked-about names on social media in recent days. While the meme-driven political movement continues to generate debate online, many people are now searching for details about Abhijeet Dipke’s educational background and professional journey. 

The satirical political outfit has rapidly gained traction on Instagram and reportedly crossed 11.9 million followers within just five days, surpassing the social media following several mainstream political parties. Amid the growing buzz around the movement, Dipke’s academic qualifications and experience in political communication have also come into the spotlight. 

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Abhijeet Dipke Studied Journalism In Pune 

According to publicly available information, Abhijeet Dipke completed his undergraduate studies in journalism in Pune before moving abroad for higher education. 

His academic background in journalism is believed to have played a significant role in shaping his understanding of political communication, digital storytelling, and public messaging strategies. 

Dipke later shifted his focus towards public relations and communication studies, areas that are now closely linked with his work in digital political campaigns and online narrative building. 

Boston University Graduate With Master’s Degree In Public Relations 

Abhijeet Dipke further pursued higher education in the United States and recently completed a two-year master’s degree in Public Relations from Boston University. 

His educational qualifications in journalism and public relations have contributed to his reputation as a political communication strategist specialising in digital campaigns and social media outreach. 

Dipke is widely known for working on narrative-building exercises, online messaging strategies, and meme-based political communication campaigns. 

Worked With AAP’s Social Media Team 

Between 2020 and 2023, Dipke reportedly worked with the social media and election campaign operations of the Aam Aadmi Party. 

Reports suggest that he was involved in digital outreach campaigns and meme-driven political messaging during his association with the party. 

His work largely focused on online political narratives, campaign communication, and public engagement strategies across digital platforms. 

Why Abhijeet Dipke Is In The Spotlight 

Dipke has recently drawn significant attention because of the Cockroach Janata Party, a satirical online political movement that has triggered mixed reactions across social media platforms. 

Some critics have accused the campaign of making light of serious political and social concerns. However, Dipke has defended the movement and responded to criticism publicly. 

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Addressing the backlash, he stated that critics should ask themselves whether they would be willing to take the risks he is taking. The statement has now become central to the ongoing online discussion around whether the movement should be viewed as satire, protest, or a form of political performance. 

The growing popularity of the Cockroach Janata Party has also turned Abhijeet Dipke into a widely searched personality, especially among users interested in political communication, social media strategy and digital campaigning trends.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 May 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Abhijeet Dipke Cockroach Janata Party Abhijeet Dipke Education Qualification
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