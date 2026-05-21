CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Portal Working Smoothly, Over 3.87 Lakh Copies Sought By Students

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said its online portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer books is "functioning smoothly", and students are submitting applications successfully.

In a post on X, the board said 1,27,146 applications seeking 3,87,399 scanned answer books had been submitted successfully by 7.30 pm on May 20, within three hours of the portal opening.

"The online application portal for obtaining scanned copies of Class XII answer books is now functioning smoothly, and applications are being submitted successfully," the board said.

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"As many as 1,27,146 applications for obtaining 3,87,399 scanned answer books were submitted successfully by 7.30 pm on 20.05.26, that is, within 3 hours of the portal being opened," it added.

Students can continue to avail the facility through the link pvr.cbseit.in/pvr/, the board said.

The clarification comes amid complaints from students over technical glitches on the CBSE website related to post-verification facilities. Several students had flagged issues related to login, payment and non-functional application links on social media soon after the process began.

On Tuesday, the CBSE extended by a day the deadline for applying to obtain scanned copies of evaluated answer books for the Class 12 board examinations following technical issues on its website.

According to a CBSE circular, the deadline has been extended from May 22 to May 23.

"It is hereby informed to all stakeholders that due to a technical problem encountered on the CBSE website for Post-Verification Facilities and to ensure sufficient time to the students, the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books has been extended," the circular said.

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Students who apply for scanned copies will be able to access them between May 26 and May 29.

The CBSE has also revised the fee structure this year. Students can now obtain scanned copies of answer books by paying Rs 100 instead of Rs 700 earlier.

The fee for verification of answer sheets has been reduced to Rs 100 from Rs 500, while re-evaluation will cost Rs 25 per question.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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