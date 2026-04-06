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HomeEducationResultsCBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT Soon: Expected Date, Time, Direct Link & How to Check Scorecard

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT Soon: Expected Date, Time, Direct Link & How to Check Scorecard

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected soon. Check date, time, direct link, official websites and steps to download marksheet online.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 12:33 PM (IST)

CBSE 10th Result 2026: The much-awaited CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is likely to be announced shortly, bringing relief to lakhs of students across the country. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not officially confirmed the date yet, current trends suggest that the results could be declared towards the end of April. 

Early release is also linked to the upcoming second board examinations for Class 10, scheduled to begin in May. This has increased expectations that the results may be published sooner than usual. Students are advised to stay alert and keep checking official platforms for updates. 

Based on past trends and upcoming exams, results may arrive earlier this year. Here’s the latest update, expected date, and how to check your scorecard instantly. 

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Expected Timeline Based on Previous Years 

Looking at past result patterns provides a clearer picture of what to expect. In 2024, CBSE announced the Class 10 results on May 13, while in 2023, the results were declared on May 12. Earlier years like 2019 and 2016 also saw announcements during the first or second week of May. 

Only during the pandemic period did the timeline shift significantly to July and August. Based on these consistent trends, a late April or early May announcement for 2026 appears likely. 

CBSE Result 2026 Direct Link: Where to Check Scorecard 

Once the results are officially released, students will be able to access their scorecards online through multiple platforms. These include the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in), the results portal (results.cbse.nic.in), and DigiLocker for digital marksheets. 

the result, candidates will need to enter key details such as their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. 

How to Download CBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026 

Students can follow these simple steps to download their marksheets: 

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2026’ 

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID 

Step 4: Click on Submit 

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference 

CBSE Result 2026 via DigiLocker: Easy Marksheet Access 

Students can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker. To do so, open the DigiLocker website or mobile app and sign in using your mobile number, Aadhaar, or username. New users can register using their mobile number. 

After logging in, go to the ‘Issued Documents’ or ‘Education’ section, select ‘Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and click on ‘Class 10 Marksheet 2026’. Enter the required details such as roll number and passing year, then click on ‘Get Document’. 

Your marksheet will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded or saved for future use. 

Students are advised to rely only on official sources and stay updated for the latest announcements regarding the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Marksheet 2026
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