Free IAS-PCS Coaching Announced For UP Students; Applications Open For 2026 Batch

A major opportunity has opened up for students in Uttar Pradesh who aspire to prepare for prestigious examinations like IAS and PCS but are unable to afford expensive coaching institutes. The Social Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, has once again launched its free coaching programme for eligible candidates.

The online application process has started for admission to the department-run pre-examination coaching centres for IAS/PCS Preliminary Examination 2026 preparation.

Direct Link - To Apply For Free IAS-PCS Coaching

The scheme is specially designed for students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories. For aspirants dreaming of joining the civil services, this initiative offers an opportunity to prepare for competitive examinations without paying coaching fees.

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Eligibility Criteria For Free Coaching Scheme

Only permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh can apply for the programme. Candidates must belong to the SC, ST, or OBC category and should have completed graduation from a recognised institution.

Applicants must also meet the income criteria, as the annual family income should not exceed Rs 6 lakh. Only candidates fulfilling all eligibility conditions will be allowed to appear for the entrance examination.

No Application Fee Required

One of the biggest highlights of the scheme is that candidates do not need to pay any application fees. The application process is completely free, making it especially beneficial for students from economically weaker backgrounds.

How To Apply Online For Free IAS-PCS Coaching

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UP Social Welfare Department.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Online Application Form” link for the IAS/PCS free coaching scheme.

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal, educational, and category-related details carefully.

Step 4: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format, if applicable.

Step 5: Review all the details entered in the application form before submission.

Step 6: Submit the application form online.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the submitted form for future reference.

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Important Dates Candidates Should Know

The online application process began on May 18, 2026. The last date to submit and edit the application form is June 18, 2026.

Admit cards will be released on June 25, while the entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 5, 2026. The result is expected to be declared on July 28, and the coaching session is likely to commence from August 1, 2026.

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