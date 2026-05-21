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HomeEducationFree IAS-PCS Coaching Announced For UP Students; Applications Open For 2026 Batch

Free IAS-PCS Coaching Announced For UP Students; Applications Open For 2026 Batch

UP government starts free IAS-PCS coaching 2026 applications for SC, ST and OBC students. Check eligibility, dates and apply online.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 21 May 2026 11:26 AM (IST)

A major opportunity has opened up for students in Uttar Pradesh who aspire to prepare for prestigious examinations like IAS and PCS but are unable to afford expensive coaching institutes. The Social Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, has once again launched its free coaching programme for eligible candidates. 

The online application process has started for admission to the department-run pre-examination coaching centres for IAS/PCS Preliminary Examination 2026 preparation. 

Direct Link - To Apply For Free IAS-PCS Coaching

The scheme is specially designed for students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories. For aspirants dreaming of joining the civil services, this initiative offers an opportunity to prepare for competitive examinations without paying coaching fees. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Portal Working Smoothly, Over 3.87 Lakh Copies Sought By Students

Eligibility Criteria For Free Coaching Scheme 

Only permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh can apply for the programme. Candidates must belong to the SC, ST, or OBC category and should have completed graduation from a recognised institution. 

Applicants must also meet the income criteria, as the annual family income should not exceed Rs 6 lakh. Only candidates fulfilling all eligibility conditions will be allowed to appear for the entrance examination. 

No Application Fee Required 

One of the biggest highlights of the scheme is that candidates do not need to pay any application fees. The application process is completely free, making it especially beneficial for students from economically weaker backgrounds. 

How To Apply Online For Free IAS-PCS Coaching 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UP Social Welfare Department. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Online Application Form” link for the IAS/PCS free coaching scheme. 

Step 3: Fill in all the required personal, educational, and category-related details carefully. 

Step 4: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format, if applicable. 

Step 5: Review all the details entered in the application form before submission. 

Step 6: Submit the application form online. 

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the submitted form for future reference. 

ALSO READ: UPSC Exam Calendar 2027 Released: Civil Services Prelims On May 23, Check Major Exam Dates Here

Important Dates Candidates Should Know 

The online application process began on May 18, 2026. The last date to submit and edit the application form is June 18, 2026. 

Admit cards will be released on June 25, while the entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 5, 2026. The result is expected to be declared on July 28, and the coaching session is likely to commence from August 1, 2026. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 May 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Government Scheme Free IAS Coaching UP Free PCS Coaching UP PCS Coaching Scheme Free IAS-PCS Coaching 2026 For UP Students
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