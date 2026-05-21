NTA Announces Major Reforms After NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Row, Here's What Changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has unveiled a series of major reforms aimed at strengthening the examination system following the controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination. The changes come after the Government of India constituted a high-level expert committee to recommend improvements in the conduct of competitive examinations across the country.

The NEET-UG 2026 exam, conducted on May 3, was cancelled after allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities triggered nationwide concern among students and parents. More than 22 lakh candidates were affected by the controversy, placing the NTA under intense public scrutiny.

In response, the agency has now introduced several structural, technological and administrative reforms to improve transparency, accountability and operational efficiency in high-stakes examinations.

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NTA Introduces Leadership Changes After NEET Controversy

As part of the reform process, the Government of India has appointed four senior officers to strengthen the administrative structure of the NTA. The appointments include two Joint Secretary-level officers and two Director-level officers.

According to the agency, the Joint Secretary-level officers will function as Additional Director Generals, in line with the recommendations made by the Radhakrishnan Committee.

The NTA stated that the newly appointed officers bring significant experience from central government services and inter-ministerial roles, which is expected to improve the organisation’s functioning and management capabilities.

Applications Invited For CTO, CFO And HR Leadership Posts

To further modernise the organisation, the NTA has also invited applications for three specialised leadership positions, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Finance Officer (CFO), and General Manager (Human Resources).

The agency said these appointments are intended to strengthen expertise in technology, financial governance, and workforce management.

Explaining the responsibilities of the Chief Technology Officer, the NTA said the official will supervise digital examination systems, cyber-security infrastructure, confidential question paper handling, biometric verification systems and AI-powered monitoring mechanisms.

The Chief Finance Officer will oversee accounting systems, treasury management, audits and financial compliance, while the General Manager (HR) will focus on employee management, recruitment systems, HR modernisation and policy frameworks.

Applications for all three positions have been invited within 15 days from the publication of the advertisements on the official NTA website.

Technology And Security Reforms Planned

The agency said the latest reforms are part of a broader institutional overhaul being implemented under the guidance of the Ministry of Education and the High-Level Expert Committee.

The changes include improvements in question paper preparation, translation, printing and logistics, along with technology-driven safeguards at every stage of the examination process.

NTA also plans to introduce AI-based analytics, biometric authentication systems, secure digital infrastructure, and continuous monitoring systems to reduce the possibility of irregularities in future examinations.

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NTA Promises Greater Transparency In Exams

Apart from technological upgrades, the agency said it will focus on improving governance systems, audit mechanisms, staff training, and grievance redressal processes.

The NTA acknowledged concerns raised by students, parents and the education community after recent developments and said the reforms are part of a “comprehensive and continuing programme” aimed at rebuilding trust in the national examination system.

The agency further added that additional reforms will continue to be implemented under the supervision of the Ministry of Education, the Department of Higher Education, and the NTA Governing Body.

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