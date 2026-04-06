As students await the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Result 2026, last year’s performance trends offer valuable insight into scoring patterns, top-performing regions, and overall outcomes. The 2025 board examinations were conducted between February 15 and March 18, witnessing strong performances across multiple regions in India.

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) does not officially publish a merit list, several students reportedly achieved exceptional scores, with some even securing a perfect 500/500.

No Official CBSE Class 10 Toppers List Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education has maintained its policy of not releasing an official toppers list for Class 10 results in 2025. This decision aims to minimise academic pressure and discourage unhealthy competition among students.

Instead of ranking students, CBSE recognises high achievers by awarding merit certificates to the top 0.1% performers in each subject. This approach aligns with the board’s focus on balanced learning and student well-being.

Despite the absence of an official list, Aarav Malhotra from DPS Greater Noida West and Srishti Sharma from Panchkula are among the reported high scorers, both achieving a perfect score of 500/500 (100%).

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Pass Percentage & Performance

The 2025 results recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.60%, reflecting a slight improvement compared to the previous year. Girls continued to outperform boys, achieving a pass rate of 95%, which was 2.37 percentage points higher.

This consistent trend highlights strong academic performance across categories and regions.

Top Performing Districts in CBSE Class 10 2025

Region-wise performance once again showed remarkable results, with Trivandrum and Vijayawada jointly leading the list with an impressive pass percentage of 99.79%.

Here are the top-performing districts:

Trivandrum – 99.79%

Vijayawada – 99.79%

Bengaluru – 98.90%

Chennai – 98.71%

Pune – 96.54%

Ajmer – 95.44%

Delhi West – 95.24%

Delhi East – 95.07%

Chandigarh – 93.71%

Panchkula – 92.77%

Bhopal – 92.71%

Bhubaneswar – 92.64%

Patna – 91.90%

Dehradun – 91.60%

Prayagraj – 91.01%

Noida – 89.41%

Guwahati – 84.1%

What Students Can Expect for CBSE Result 2026

Based on recent trends, high pass percentages and strong regional performances are expected to continue in 2026. The absence of a toppers list is also likely to remain, with CBSE continuing its student-friendly evaluation approach.

Students are advised to focus on their individual performance rather than comparisons, as the board emphasises overall development and learning outcomes.

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