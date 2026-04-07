CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Releasing Tomorrow, Check Schedule and Steps

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the city intimation slip for the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) Tier 2 Examination 2026 on April 8. Candidates appearing for the next stage of the recruitment process will be able to access this slip through the official website, cbse.gov.in.

The city intimation slip will inform candidates about the examination city allotted to them. This advance information is aimed at helping applicants make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the exam dates. To download the slip, candidates must log in using their registered credentials on the official portal.

It is important to note that this document is not the final admit card. The admit card, which will carry details such as the exact exam centre, reporting time, and other instructions, will be issued separately as per the official schedule. Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the CBSE website.

Additionally, the board has made it clear that no travel allowance or dearness allowance will be provided to candidates for attending the examination.

How to Download CBSE DRQ Tier 2 City Slip 2026

Candidates can follow a simple process to access their city intimation slip once it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam 2026 on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your registration details

Step 4: Check the allotted exam city details displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the slip for future reference

Applicants should also ensure that their registered mobile number and email ID remain active to receive important notifications from the board.

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam Schedule 2026: Full Dates and Timings

The Tier 2 examination will be conducted on multiple dates in April for various posts. The schedule is as follows:

April 18, 2026 – Assistant Secretary (Level 10), 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM (3 hours)

April 18, 2026 – Accounts Officer (Level 10), 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (3 hours)

April 19, 2026 – Superintendent (Level 6), 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM (3 hours)

April 19, 2026 – Junior Translation Officer (Level 6), 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (3 hours)

April 26, 2026 – Junior Assistant (Level 2), 9:30 AM to 11:45 AM (2 hours 15 minutes)

April 26, 2026 – Junior Accountant (Level 2), 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Important Instructions for CBSE DRQ Candidates

Candidates must remember that the city intimation slip is only meant to provide advance information regarding the exam location. Entry to the examination hall will be permitted only with the official admit card.

It is advisable to carefully check all details mentioned in the slip and plan travel accordingly. Keeping documents ready in advance will help avoid last-minute stress and ensure a smooth examination experience.

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