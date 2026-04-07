CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026: Can Students Still Fail? Here’s How Low Scorers Can Pass

CBSE 10th Result 2026: The fear of failing the CBSE Class 10 board exams has significantly reduced for students this year. With changes introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the board has restructured the examination system to ease academic pressure. One of the key reforms, the option to appear for board exams twice acts as a safety net, ensuring that a single poor performance does not ruin an entire academic year.

CBSE is now focusing on giving students more opportunities to prove themselves and improve their scores, rather than simply declaring them failed. From the 2025–26 session, the revised system aims to support even average students in staying on track academically. Features like the two-exam option, “best of two” score selection, and the use of skill subject marks in case of failure in core subjects are designed to minimise the chances of failure.

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026: Can Students Still Fail?

If a student performs poorly in the February–March 2026 board exams for any reason, they will get another opportunity to appear in the May exam. This second chance allows students to recover without being labelled as failed. The new system is expected to reduce the failure rate and encourage students to perform better in subjects of their choice.

CBSE Class 10 2026: Understanding the New Passing System

Ahead of the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026, it is important for students to understand how the updated evaluation process works. Knowing the rules can help reduce stress and allow students to prepare better for the next steps, even if their scores are lower than expected.

CBSE ‘Best of Two’ Rule: How It Helps Improve Scores

Students can now appear for the board exams twice in a single academic year. The main exam will be held in February–March 2026, followed by a second attempt in May 2026. Students who do not pass in one or two subjects in the first attempt can clear them in the second exam without being marked as failed.

CBSE New Exam Pattern 2026: Two Attempts Explained

If a student appears in both attempts, the board will consider the higher score while preparing for the final marksheet. For example, if a student scores better in May compared to February, the higher marks will be counted. This allows students to improve their performance without any risk.

CBSE Passing Marks 2026: 33% Rule and Internal Assessment

Passing the CBSE Class 10 exam has become more achievable due to the combined marking system. Students need to secure 33% marks overall, including 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment (projects/practicals). Strong internal assessment scores, often ranging between 18–20 marks, can help students pass even if their theory marks are slightly lower.

CBSE Skill Subject Rule: How It Helps Avoid Failure

The “best of five” rule offers additional support. If a student fails to score 33% in a core subject like Mathematics or Science but has opted for a sixth skill subject (such as AI or IT), the marks from the skill subject can replace the failed subject. This ensures that the student can still pass.

CBSE ‘Essential Repeat’ Criteria: When Is a Student Considered Failed?

A student will only be categorised as ‘Essential Repeat’ if they are absent in more than three subjects in the first exam or fail to secure at least 33% in five subjects even after appearing for the second attempt in May. Since students now have the option to improve up to three core subjects, the number of complete failures is expected to remain very low.

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