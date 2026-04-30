CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Today? Check Date, Time, & Latest Updates Here
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 date not confirmed. Board shares latest update. Check expected timeline, official websites and direct link details.
In recent days, there has been widespread speculation that the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 may be announced on April 30, 2026. However, officials have not issued any confirmation regarding the date. Speculation had been circulating widely, but authorities have now clarified that no final decision on the result date has been made so far.
Once released, students will be able to access their marksheets through official portals such as cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Until then, candidates are advised to rely only on official updates and avoid unverified information.
ALSO READ: CBSE Dismisses OSM Glitch Claims, Class 12 Results Likely in Third Week of May
CBSE Official Statement on Result Timeline
In a recent media interaction, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj addressed the ongoing rumours regarding the result declaration. He confirmed that the board has not finalised any specific date for announcing the Class 12 results.
"The results will be declared when they are prepared. People should wait till then," he said. He also dismissed claims about technical issues in the evaluation process under the On-Screen Marking system, stating that everything is progressing as planned and remains on schedule.
Official Websites to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026
Students can check their results through multiple official platforms once they are declared. These include:
- cbse.gov.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
- cbse.nic.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
Keeping login credentials ready will help ensure quick access during peak traffic hours.
How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 Online
Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 12 result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number, admit card ID, and school number
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check all details carefully
Step 7: Download and save the marksheet
Step 8: Take a printout for future reference
Multiple Ways to Access CBSE Results
Apart from the official website, CBSE provides several alternative methods to check results. Students can use:
- SMS services
- IVRS calls
- DigiLocker
- UMANG
These options are especially useful during high traffic on official websites.
ALSO READ: ICSE, ISC results: Girls outperform boys, pass rate over 99%
Previous Year Trends and Expectations
Looking at past data, CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of over 87% in the Class 12 board exams in 2025. The consistent performance trend suggests that a large number of students are expected to successfully clear the exams this year as well.
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