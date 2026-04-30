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HomeEducationCBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Today? Check Date, Time, & Latest Updates Here

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Today? Check Date, Time, & Latest Updates Here

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 date not confirmed. Board shares latest update. Check expected timeline, official websites and direct link details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 02:42 PM (IST)

In recent days, there has been widespread speculation that the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 may be announced on April 30, 2026. However, officials have not issued any confirmation regarding the date. Speculation had been circulating widely, but authorities have now clarified that no final decision on the result date has been made so far. 

Once released, students will be able to access their marksheets through official portals such as cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Until then, candidates are advised to rely only on official updates and avoid unverified information. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Dismisses OSM Glitch Claims, Class 12 Results Likely in Third Week of May

CBSE Official Statement on Result Timeline 

In a recent media interaction, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj addressed the ongoing rumours regarding the result declaration. He confirmed that the board has not finalised any specific date for announcing the Class 12 results. 

"The results will be declared when they are prepared. People should wait till then," he said. He also dismissed claims about technical issues in the evaluation process under the On-Screen Marking system, stating that everything is progressing as planned and remains on schedule. 

Official Websites to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 

Students can check their results through multiple official platforms once they are declared. These include:  

  • cbse.gov.in 
  • results.cbse.nic.in 
  • cbse.nic.in 
  • cbseresults.nic.in 

Keeping login credentials ready will help ensure quick access during peak traffic hours. 

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 Online 

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 12 result link 

Step 3: Enter your roll number, admit card ID, and school number 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button 

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Check all details carefully 

Step 7: Download and save the marksheet 

Step 8: Take a printout for future reference 

Multiple Ways to Access CBSE Results 

Apart from the official website, CBSE provides several alternative methods to check results. Students can use: 

  • SMS services 
  • IVRS calls 
  • DigiLocker 
  • UMANG  

These options are especially useful during high traffic on official websites. 

ALSO READ: ICSE, ISC results: Girls outperform boys, pass rate over 99%

Previous Year Trends and Expectations 

Looking at past data, CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of over 87% in the Class 12 board exams in 2025. The consistent performance trend suggests that a large number of students are expected to successfully clear the exams this year as well.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE Class 12 Result 2026
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