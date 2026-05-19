The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the recruitment process for more than 7,150 apprentice vacancies across the country, offering a major employment opportunity for graduates seeking banking sector experience. The online registration process began on May 19, and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official SBI careers portal until June 8, 2026.

The latest recruitment drive is expected to attract a large number of applicants from different states, as SBI is one of the country’s largest public sector banks. Candidates selected under the apprentice programme will receive training and practical exposure in banking operations at SBI branches across India.

ALSO READ: KCET Result 2026: KEA Rank Card Expected This Week At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Know How To Check

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria And Age Limit

Applicants interested in the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution. The bank has specified that candidates should meet the required educational qualifications before applying online.

As per the official notification, the minimum age required is 20 years, while the upper age limit is 28 years. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for age relaxation according to government rules and reservation policies.

The bank has advised candidates to carefully verify their eligibility conditions before completing the registration process to avoid rejection during document verification.

Local Language Test Will Be Compulsory

SBI has made it clear that candidates shortlisted through the online examination must also qualify in a local language proficiency test for the state they apply from. Applicants should be able to read, write, speak, and understand the prescribed regional language.

According to the bank, candidates who fail to clear the language test will not be considered for final appointment under the apprentice programme.

This requirement has been introduced to ensure apprentices can effectively communicate with customers and manage branch-level operations in regional locations.

SBI Apprentice Exam Pattern And Selection Process

The recruitment process will include an online written examination consisting of 100 objective-type questions. Each question will carry one mark, and the duration of the examination will be one hour.

Questions in the test will be asked from the following sections:

General Awareness

English Language

Mathematics

Reasoning Ability

Negative marking will also apply in the examination. SBI has stated that one-fourth of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer marked by the candidate.

Candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly and attempt questions carefully to avoid losing marks due to wrong answers.

ALSO READ: CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal Faces Login Complaints; Board Says System Working Properly

Application Fee And Important Instructions

For General, OBC, and EWS category candidates, the application fee is Rs 300. Meanwhile, candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD categories are exempted from paying any application fee.

SBI has asked applicants to read the detailed recruitment notification carefully before filling out the form. Candidates should also keep scanned copies of important documents ready while completing the online application process.

Since the last date to apply is June 8, candidates are advised not to wait until the final days to complete registration in order to avoid website traffic or technical issues.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI