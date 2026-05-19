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HomeEducationNTA Rolls Out Reforms To Strengthen Integrity After NEET Paper Leak: What Are They?

NTA Rolls Out Reforms To Strengthen Integrity After NEET Paper Leak: What Are They?

NTA rolled out major reforms after exam controversies, appointing 4 senior officers and advertising CTO, CFO, GM-HR posts to boost transparency, integrity and trust in exams.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 19 May 2026 09:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NTA strengthens leadership with senior officers appointed.
  • Key positions like CTO, CFO, and GM advertised.

The National Testing Agency has rolled out a series of major reforms in recent weeks to strengthen its leadership structure, institutional capacity and oversight mechanisms, following recommendations made by the Centre-appointed High-Level Expert Committee on examination reforms.

The measures are aimed at improving the integrity, transparency and operational efficiency of high-stakes examinations conducted by the agency, which collectively cater to over a crore candidates every year.

The government acknowledged the concerns and anxiety caused among students, parents and the education community following recent controversies linked to competitive examinations. Officials said the ongoing reforms are part of a broader effort involving structural, technological and human-resource changes to rebuild confidence in the examination ecosystem.

Four Senior Officers Posted To NTA

To strengthen the agency’s top leadership with experienced administrators, the Centre has posted four senior officers to the NTA over the past few days.

The appointments include two Joint Secretary-level officers and two Director-level officers from the Government of India. According to the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee, the Joint Secretary-rank officers will serve as Additional Director Generals in the agency.

Officials said the induction of experienced officers from central services and various ministries would significantly expand the NTA’s administrative capacity and support its growing mandate.

NTA Advertises CTO, CFO And GM (HR) Roles

Alongside the administrative appointments, the NTA has also issued advertisements for three specialist leadership positions — Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and General Manager (Human Resources).

The agency said these appointments are aimed at bringing top-level expertise in technology, finance and human resource management to modernise its operations and implement best-in-class systems across the organisation.

Aimed To Improve Integrity, Transparency 

The move is aimed at improving the integrity, transparency and operational efficiency of high-stakes examinations conducted by the NTA, which cater to over a crore candidates annually.

The government acknowledged the anxiety and concern caused among students, parents and the wider education community following recent controversies surrounding competitive examinations.

Officials said the reforms are part of a broader and ongoing effort to rebuild trust in the examination ecosystem through structural, technological and human resource interventions.

According to the statement, the measures are intended to reinforce the “integrity architecture” of the examination system and place it on stronger institutional foundations.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the recent reforms introduced by the National Testing Agency (NTA)?

The NTA has implemented major reforms to strengthen its leadership, institutional capacity, and oversight mechanisms. These changes aim to improve the integrity, transparency, and efficiency of its high-stakes examinations.

Why has the NTA undertaken these reforms?

These reforms are a response to concerns and anxiety among students, parents, and the education community following recent controversies. The goal is to rebuild confidence in the examination system through structural, technological, and human resource changes.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 09:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak
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