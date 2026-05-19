NTA Rolls Out Reforms To Strengthen Integrity After NEET Paper Leak: What Are They?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NTA strengthens leadership with senior officers appointed.

Key positions like CTO, CFO, and GM advertised.

The National Testing Agency has rolled out a series of major reforms in recent weeks to strengthen its leadership structure, institutional capacity and oversight mechanisms, following recommendations made by the Centre-appointed High-Level Expert Committee on examination reforms.

The measures are aimed at improving the integrity, transparency and operational efficiency of high-stakes examinations conducted by the agency, which collectively cater to over a crore candidates every year.

The government acknowledged the concerns and anxiety caused among students, parents and the education community following recent controversies linked to competitive examinations. Officials said the ongoing reforms are part of a broader effort involving structural, technological and human-resource changes to rebuild confidence in the examination ecosystem.

Four Senior Officers Posted To NTA

To strengthen the agency’s top leadership with experienced administrators, the Centre has posted four senior officers to the NTA over the past few days.

The appointments include two Joint Secretary-level officers and two Director-level officers from the Government of India. According to the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee, the Joint Secretary-rank officers will serve as Additional Director Generals in the agency.

Officials said the induction of experienced officers from central services and various ministries would significantly expand the NTA’s administrative capacity and support its growing mandate.

NTA Advertises CTO, CFO And GM (HR) Roles

Alongside the administrative appointments, the NTA has also issued advertisements for three specialist leadership positions — Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and General Manager (Human Resources).

The agency said these appointments are aimed at bringing top-level expertise in technology, finance and human resource management to modernise its operations and implement best-in-class systems across the organisation.

Aimed To Improve Integrity, Transparency

The move is aimed at improving the integrity, transparency and operational efficiency of high-stakes examinations conducted by the NTA, which cater to over a crore candidates annually.

The government acknowledged the anxiety and concern caused among students, parents and the wider education community following recent controversies surrounding competitive examinations.

Officials said the reforms are part of a broader and ongoing effort to rebuild trust in the examination ecosystem through structural, technological and human resource interventions.

According to the statement, the measures are intended to reinforce the “integrity architecture” of the examination system and place it on stronger institutional foundations.

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