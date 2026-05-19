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HomeEducationKCET Result 2026: KEA Rank Card Expected This Week At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Know How To Check

KCET Result 2026: KEA Rank Card Expected This Week At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Know How To Check

KCET Result 2026 is expected this week. Check KEA rank card date, official websites, counselling details and steps to download scorecard.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 19 May 2026 02:44 PM (IST)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results later this week. Students who appeared for the entrance examination between April 22 and April 24 will be able to access their scorecards and rank cards online through the official portals at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, kea.kar.nic.in. 

To download the rank card, applicants will need to enter their application number and password. 

Although KEA has not yet confirmed the exact result date officially, past trends suggest that the announcement is likely around May 24. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal Faces Login Complaints; Board Says System Working Properly

KCET Result 2026 Likely Around May 24 

Based on previous years’ timelines, the KCET 2026 result is expected to be released this week. The entrance examination is conducted every year for admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and several other professional courses offered by colleges across Karnataka. 

Once the results are declared, candidates who qualify in the examination will become eligible to participate in the KCET counselling and seat allotment process. 

During counseling, students will be required to select their preferred colleges and courses within the scheduled deadline. Final seat allotment will depend on several factors, including KCET rank, reservation category, and seat availability. 

Official Websites To Check KCET Rank Card 

Students can access the KCET 2026 result and rank card through the following official portals: 

  • KCET Online Portal 
  • KEA Official Website 
  • Karnataka Results Portal 

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays while checking the result. 

How To Download KCET Result 2026 

Students can follow these steps to download their KCET 2026 scorecard online: 

Step 1: Visit the official KCET website. 

Step 2: Open the “KCET Result 2026” link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter the application number and password. 

Step 4: Click on the submit button. 

Step 5: The KCET 2026 rank card will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and save the result for future admission processes. 

Note: Students are also advised to take a printout of the rank card for counselling and document verification. 

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026: TN SSLC Tomorrow At tnresults.nic.in, Here's How To Check

Previous Years’ KCET Result Dates 

Candidates waiting for the result can also refer to previous years’ announcement dates to estimate the likely timeline for 2026 results: 

  • 2025: May 24 
  • 2024: June 1 
  • 2023: June 15 
  • 2022: July 30 

The result dates indicate that KEA has gradually advanced the announcement schedule over the past few years. 

Students are advised to regularly monitor official KEA websites for the latest updates regarding the result date, counselling registration and admission schedule.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 May 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News KCET Result 2026 KEA Rank Card KCET Result 2026 Date KCET Result 2026 Link
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