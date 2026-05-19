The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results later this week. Students who appeared for the entrance examination between April 22 and April 24 will be able to access their scorecards and rank cards online through the official portals at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, kea.kar.nic.in.

To download the rank card, applicants will need to enter their application number and password.

Although KEA has not yet confirmed the exact result date officially, past trends suggest that the announcement is likely around May 24.

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KCET Result 2026 Likely Around May 24

Based on previous years’ timelines, the KCET 2026 result is expected to be released this week. The entrance examination is conducted every year for admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and several other professional courses offered by colleges across Karnataka.

Once the results are declared, candidates who qualify in the examination will become eligible to participate in the KCET counselling and seat allotment process.

During counseling, students will be required to select their preferred colleges and courses within the scheduled deadline. Final seat allotment will depend on several factors, including KCET rank, reservation category, and seat availability.

Official Websites To Check KCET Rank Card

Students can access the KCET 2026 result and rank card through the following official portals:

KCET Online Portal

KEA Official Website

Karnataka Results Portal

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays while checking the result.

How To Download KCET Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their KCET 2026 scorecard online:

Step 1: Visit the official KCET website.

Step 2: Open the “KCET Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The KCET 2026 rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future admission processes.

Note: Students are also advised to take a printout of the rank card for counselling and document verification.

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Previous Years’ KCET Result Dates

Candidates waiting for the result can also refer to previous years’ announcement dates to estimate the likely timeline for 2026 results:

2025: May 24

2024: June 1

2023: June 15

2022: July 30

The result dates indicate that KEA has gradually advanced the announcement schedule over the past few years.

Students are advised to regularly monitor official KEA websites for the latest updates regarding the result date, counselling registration and admission schedule.

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