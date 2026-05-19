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HomeEducationCBSE Extends Deadline For Class 12 Scanned Copies Of Answer Books: Check New Date

CBSE Extends Deadline For Class 12 Scanned Copies Of Answer Books: Check New Date

CBSE extended the deadline to apply for scanned Class 12 answer sheets till May 23 after students reported portal issues amid heavy traffic and ongoing CUET exams.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 19 May 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBSE extends Class 12 answer sheet copy deadline to May 23.
  • Website faced crashes due to heavy traffic and CUET exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the deadline for students seeking scanned copies of evaluated Class 12 answer books after its website reportedly faced repeated crashes on Tuesday amid heavy traffic and ongoing CUET examinations.

According to the latest update issued by CBSE, students will now be able to apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets till May 23, 2026. Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was May 22.

Officials said the extension was granted to provide relief to students who faced difficulties accessing the portal due to technical issues and increased online load.

“Extension of Date for Obtaining Scanned Copies of Evaluated Answer Books - Class XII Board Examinations 2026,” the board said in its notification, adding that the application window has now been extended till May 23.

CBSE clarified that all other terms and conditions related to the process will remain unchanged.

CBSE Denies Major Glitches

CBSE rejected claims of widespread technical glitches on its Class 12 re-evaluation portal, even as several students reported difficulties logging in and submitting applications after the process began.

Many students took to social media platform X alleging that the portal was either not loading properly or restricting access to their accounts. Some users claimed the website had slowed down due to heavy traffic following the opening of the verification and re-evaluation window.

Despite the complaints, CBSE officials maintained that the system was functioning normally and that only limited issues had been reported.

CBSE Says Only Minor Login Issues Reported

Speaking to PTI, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said the board had received only a few complaints related to login problems earlier in the day.

“Sometimes when candidates open the same page, an earlier saved page opens again. I asked them to restart the computer. After that, no phone calls have been received by me,” he said.

Bhardwaj advised students facing temporary access problems to wait for some time and try again later rather than repeatedly refreshing the page.

“If sometimes they are not able to do it, it is not that they will continue to remain on the application for a longer period. They can wait and then submit again,” he added.

Board Rejects Reports Of Portal Crash

CBSE also denied reports suggesting that the portal had crashed because of high traffic volume.

According to Bhardwaj, the National Informatics Centre, which manages the board’s digital infrastructure, had not flagged any major technical issue.

“From my side, it is functioning properly. Even as a dummy candidate, I submitted an application, and it was submitted correctly,” he said.

He added that internet connectivity problems on the users’ end could also be contributing to the difficulties some students were facing while accessing the website.

The official further confirmed that the CAPTCHA feature was removed from the portal after students complained that it was not visible during login attempts.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new deadline for students to apply for scanned copies of their Class 12 answer books?

The deadline has been extended to May 23, 2026. This extension provides relief to students who faced difficulties accessing the portal.

Why was the deadline for scanned copies extended?

The deadline was extended due to heavy traffic on the website and ongoing CUET examinations, which caused technical issues for students trying to apply.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 08:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Class 12 CBSE Breaking News CUET Exams Answer Sheet ABP Live Scanned Copies
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