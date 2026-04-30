CBSE Dismisses OSM Glitch Claims, Class 12 Results Likely in Third Week of May

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has strongly denied recent reports suggesting technical problems in the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Addressing the issue, the board clarified that the assessment process is progressing smoothly and remains on track as planned.

Responding to concerns raised in certain media reports, CBSE officials stated that the claims of glitches and delays are inaccurate. The board emphasised that the newly implemented digital evaluation system is functioning efficiently without any disruption.

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CBSE Official Responds to OSM Controversy

Speaking to PTI, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj reaffirmed the board’s position and dismissed the reports as misleading. He said, "perfectly" and "far away from facts" while referring to the functioning of the evaluation system.

He further highlighted the board’s confidence in the new system, stating, "My evaluation is going very perfectly, better than the previous evaluation," and added that CBSE is "so proud" of introducing the full-scale On-Screen Marking system this year.

Reiterating his stance, Bhardwaj said, "I refute each and everything that has been stated in some media news portals. These are false, and everything is perfectly fine. We are so proud that we have started this process."

Positive Feedback from Teachers on OSM System

According to the board, evaluators across the country have responded positively to the digital marking process. Bhardwaj shared insights into the feedback received, noting that teachers have been appreciative of the system.

"They are sending me selfies, photographs, and messages thanking us, saying they are fortunate to work with this system," he said. He also mentioned that teachers who were not part of the evaluation process have shown keen interest in participating in future assignments.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Timeline

On the progress of the evaluation process, the board confirmed that work is continuing "as per schedule". Students awaiting their results can expect the announcement in the third week of May, in line with earlier indications.

When asked about the exact date, Bhardwaj said, "The results will be declared when they are prepared. People should wait till then."

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OSM System Introduced for 2026 Exams

CBSE rolled out the On-Screen Marking system for Class 12 answer sheet evaluation starting with the 2026 board exams. The examinations began on February 17, marking a significant shift towards digitisation in the assessment process.

The board believes that this initiative will improve transparency, accuracy, and efficiency in evaluation, ensuring a smoother experience for both examiners and students.

(With Inputs From PTI)

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