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HomeEducationCBSE Dismisses OSM Glitch Claims, Class 12 Results Likely in Third Week of May

CBSE Dismisses OSM Glitch Claims, Class 12 Results Likely in Third Week of May

CBSE denies OSM glitches, says Class 12 evaluation is on track. Results likely in third week of May. Check latest update and official statement.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 01:14 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has strongly denied recent reports suggesting technical problems in the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Addressing the issue, the board clarified that the assessment process is progressing smoothly and remains on track as planned. 

Responding to concerns raised in certain media reports, CBSE officials stated that the claims of glitches and delays are inaccurate. The board emphasised that the newly implemented digital evaluation system is functioning efficiently without any disruption.

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CBSE Official Responds to OSM Controversy 

Speaking to PTI, Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj reaffirmed the board’s position and dismissed the reports as misleading. He said, "perfectly" and "far away from facts" while referring to the functioning of the evaluation system. 

He further highlighted the board’s confidence in the new system, stating, "My evaluation is going very perfectly, better than the previous evaluation," and added that CBSE is "so proud" of introducing the full-scale On-Screen Marking system this year. 

Reiterating his stance, Bhardwaj said, "I refute each and everything that has been stated in some media news portals. These are false, and everything is perfectly fine. We are so proud that we have started this process." 

Positive Feedback from Teachers on OSM System 

According to the board, evaluators across the country have responded positively to the digital marking process. Bhardwaj shared insights into the feedback received, noting that teachers have been appreciative of the system. 

"They are sending me selfies, photographs, and messages thanking us, saying they are fortunate to work with this system," he said. He also mentioned that teachers who were not part of the evaluation process have shown keen interest in participating in future assignments. 

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Timeline 

On the progress of the evaluation process, the board confirmed that work is continuing "as per schedule". Students awaiting their results can expect the announcement in the third week of May, in line with earlier indications. 

When asked about the exact date, Bhardwaj said, "The results will be declared when they are prepared. People should wait till then." 

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OSM System Introduced for 2026 Exams 

CBSE rolled out the On-Screen Marking system for Class 12 answer sheet evaluation starting with the 2026 board exams. The examinations began on February 17, marking a significant shift towards digitisation in the assessment process. 

The board believes that this initiative will improve transparency, accuracy, and efficiency in evaluation, ensuring a smoother experience for both examiners and students. 

(With Inputs From PTI)

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE News Education News CBSE CBSE Class 12 Evaluation CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 CBSE 12th Result 2026 CBSE Denies OSM Glitches
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