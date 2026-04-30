ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Declared: Over 99% Pass Rate, Girls Outperform Boys Again

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Thursday declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026, with overall pass percentages of 99.18 per cent and 99.13 per cent, respectively.

A total of 2,58,721 candidates appeared for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, examination.

About 1,03,316 students took the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, exam.

Girls outperformed boys in both examinations.

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In ICSE, girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.46 per cent compared to 98.93 per cent for boys. In ISC, girls achieved a 99.48 per cent pass percentage, while those of boys stood at 98.81 per cent.

In the ICSE exam, 2,56,590 candidates qualified, while 2,131 did not clear the exam.

In the ISC exam, 1,02,414 candidates qualified, while 902 did not.

Category-wise, in ICSE, general category students recorded a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent, followed by Other Backward Classes (99.24 per cent), Scheduled Tribes (98.07 per cent) and Scheduled Castes (98.76 per cent).

In ISC, general category students registered a 99.17 per cent pass rate, Other Backward Classes 99.12 per cent, Scheduled Castes 98.77 per cent and Scheduled Tribes 98.84 per cent.

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The examinations were conducted across 67 subjects in ICSE and 45 subjects in ISC.

The results are available on the official CISCE website (cisce.org).

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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