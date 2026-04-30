ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Declared: Over 99% Pass Rate, Girls Outperform Boys Again

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HomeEducationICSE, ISC results: Girls outperform boys, pass rate over 99%

ICSE, ISC results: Girls outperform boys, pass rate over 99%

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 declared with over 99% pass rate. Girls outperform boys in both exams. Check CISCE Class 10, 12 results online.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 02:27 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Thursday declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026, with overall pass percentages of 99.18 per cent and 99.13 per cent, respectively.

A total of 2,58,721 candidates appeared for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, examination.

About 1,03,316 students took the Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12, exam.

Girls outperformed boys in both examinations.

ALSO READ: ICSE, ISC Results 2026 OUT: CISCE Class 10, 12 Results Declared, Direct Link To Check Here

In ICSE, girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.46 per cent compared to 98.93 per cent for boys. In ISC, girls achieved a 99.48 per cent pass percentage, while those of boys stood at 98.81 per cent.

In the ICSE exam, 2,56,590 candidates qualified, while 2,131 did not clear the exam.

In the ISC exam, 1,02,414 candidates qualified, while 902 did not.

Category-wise, in ICSE, general category students recorded a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent, followed by Other Backward Classes (99.24 per cent), Scheduled Tribes (98.07 per cent) and Scheduled Castes (98.76 per cent).

In ISC, general category students registered a 99.17 per cent pass rate, Other Backward Classes 99.12 per cent, Scheduled Castes 98.77 per cent and Scheduled Tribes 98.84 per cent.

ALSO READ: CBSE Dismisses OSM Glitch Claims, Class 12 Results Likely in Third Week of May

The examinations were conducted across 67 subjects in ICSE and 45 subjects in ISC.

The results are available on the official CISCE website (cisce.org). 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Education News ICSE Result 2026 ISC Result 2026 CISCE Class 10 Pass Percentage 2026 CISCE Class 12 Pass Percentage 2026 CISCE Class 10 Toppers 2026 CISCE Class 12 Toppers 2026
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