CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Will 12th Results Be OUT by April 30? Big Update For Students

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Students awaiting their Class 12 board results can expect an update soon, as the Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 by the end of April. Once released, candidates will be able to access their scorecards online through the official website at cbse.gov.in.

While several reports indicate that the results may be declared by April 30, 2026, there has been no official confirmation from CBSE yet. Students are advised to stay alert and regularly check official websites for the latest updates.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Expected Date & Latest Update

As per current trends and media reports, the CBSE Class 12 results are expected around the last week of April. However, looking at past years, CBSE has typically released results in mid-May.

Here is a quick look at previous result dates:

2025: Declared on May 13

2024: Declared on May 13cbse.gov.in

2023: Declared on May 12

2022: Declared on July 22

2020: Declared on July 13

This pattern suggests that while an earlier release is possible, students should wait for official confirmation.

Where to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026: Official Websites

Students can check their results through multiple official portals once the link is activated. These include:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

To avoid last-minute rush, candidates should keep their login details ready.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Follow these simple steps to download your mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link

Step 3: Enter roll number, admit card ID, and school number

Step 4: Now submit required the details

Step 5: Finally, view and download the result

It is recommended to verify all details carefully after downloading.

Alternative Ways to Check CBSE Result 2026

If websites experience heavy traffic, students can access their results through other platforms:

DigiLocker app or website

UMANG app

IVRS system

How to Check CBSE Result 2026 via SMS

Students can also receive their results via SMS by following this format:

Type: cbse12

Send to: 7738299899

The result will be sent directly to the same number.

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