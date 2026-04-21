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HomeEducationCBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Will 12th Results Be OUT by April 30? Big Update For Students

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Will 12th Results Be OUT by April 30? Big Update For Students

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 may be out by April-end. Check expected date, direct link, and steps to download marksheet online.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 01:56 PM (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Students awaiting their Class 12 board results can expect an update soon, as the Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 by the end of April. Once released, candidates will be able to access their scorecards online through the official website at cbse.gov.in. 

While several reports indicate that the results may be declared by April 30, 2026, there has been no official confirmation from CBSE yet. Students are advised to stay alert and regularly check official websites for the latest updates. 

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Expected Date & Latest Update 

As per current trends and media reports, the CBSE Class 12 results are expected around the last week of April. However, looking at past years, CBSE has typically released results in mid-May. 

Here is a quick look at previous result dates: 

  • 2025: Declared on May 13 
  • 2024: Declared on May 13cbse.gov.in 
  • 2023: Declared on May 12 
  • 2022: Declared on July 22 
  • 2020: Declared on July 13 

This pattern suggests that while an earlier release is possible, students should wait for official confirmation. 

Where to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026: Official Websites 

Students can check their results through multiple official portals once the link is activated. These include: 

  • results.cbse.nic.in 
  • cbse.nic.in 
  • cbseresults.nic.in 

To avoid last-minute rush, candidates should keep their login details ready. 

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online 

Follow these simple steps to download your mark sheet: 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in  

Step 2: Click on the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 link 

Step 3: Enter roll number, admit card ID, and school number 

Step 4: Now submit required the details 

Step 5: Finally, view and download the result 

It is recommended to verify all details carefully after downloading. 

Alternative Ways to Check CBSE Result 2026 

If websites experience heavy traffic, students can access their results through other platforms: 

  • DigiLocker app or website 
  • UMANG app 
  • IVRS system 

How to Check CBSE Result 2026 via SMS 

Students can also receive their results via SMS by following this format: 

  • Type: cbse12 
  • Send to: 7738299899 

The result will be sent directly to the same number. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE Cbse.gov.in CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 CBSE 12th Result 2026 CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online
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