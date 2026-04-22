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HomeEducationCISCE ICSE 10th Result 2026: ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Today? Check Latest Update

CISCE ICSE 10th Result 2026: ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Today? Check Latest Update

ICSE Result 2026 not releasing today, April 22. CISCE calls viral claims fake. Check latest update, expected date and direct result link here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 10:24 AM (IST)

ICSE 10th Result 2026: Amid growing buzz around the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declaring the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 today (April 22), there is still no official announcement from the board. Several reports had suggested a possible release date, but authorities have not issued any confirmation so far. 

Students and parents are advised to rely only on official sources, as the result date will be updated on the board’s website once it is finalised. 

According to recent TOI reports, the ICSE Class 10 results will not be declared on April 22, 2026. Claims circulating on social media have been described as ‘false and baseless’. Officials have reportedly clarified that the notice going viral is ‘fake’. 

The results are now expected to be announced towards the end of April 2026. Here’s the latest update, expected date, and how to check your results quickly. 

Where to Check ICSE, ISC Results 2026 

Once released, students can access their results online through the official websites of CISCE. The main portals include: 

  • cisce.org 
  • results.cisce.org 

How to Check ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online 

Step 1: Visit the official CISCE website at results.cisce.org. 

Step 2: Click on the “Results” section on the homepage. 

Step 3: Select the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 link. 

Step 4: Enter your Unique ID and Date of Birth. 

Step 5: Click on submit to view your results. 

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use. 

Steps to Check ICSE & ISC Results via SMS 

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone. 

Step 2: For ICSE (Class X): Type ICSEUID. 

Step 3: For ISC (Class XII): Type ISCUID. 

Step 4: Send the message to 09248082883. 

Step 5: Your result will be sent to your mobile via SMS. 

Rechecking and Re-evaluation Process Explained 

After the declaration of results, students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking. If they remain dissatisfied with the recheck outcome, they will have the option to apply for re-evaluation of answer scripts. 

The application for re-evaluation can be submitted through the “Public Services” section available on the official CISCE website. 

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and monitor official updates closely to avoid missing important deadlines. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CISCE ICSE Result 2026 ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 ICSE 10th Result 2026 CISCE ICSE 10th Result 2026 CISCE Result 2026
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