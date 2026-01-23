CBSE Admit Card 2026: Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket Soon At cbse.gov.in, Here's How To Download

CBSE Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2026 admit cards for regular students soon. Once released, schools will be able to access the hall tickets through the official website at cbse.gov.in.

As per the examination guidelines, the board will issue the hall tickets for schools to download, print, and hand over to their students. Based on previous years, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for 2026 are expected to be released either in the last week of January or the first week of February 2026.

The board has already released the CBSE Board Exam 2026 admit cards for private candidates on January 18, 2026, so the hall tickets for regular students are likely to be published soon.

CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026: How to Download

School principals of CBSE-affiliated institutions are required to follow the steps below to download the Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE 2026 Admit Card.

Step 3: Log in using the school’s authorised credentials.

Step 4: The admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 students will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall tickets and provide printed copies to all eligible students.

CBSE Admit Card 2026: What to Check on the Hall Ticket

Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams must carefully verify the details printed on their admit card. Key information to check includes:

Roll Number

Admit Card ID

Examination Centre Address

Subject Codes

If students notice any errors on their admit card, they should immediately inform their school authorities to have the issue corrected before the exams begin.

