Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE Admit Card 2026: Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket Soon At cbse.gov.in, Here's How To Download

CBSE Admit Card 2026: Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket Soon At cbse.gov.in, Here's How To Download

CBSE 2026 Class 10 & 12 admit cards for regular students expected soon; check roll number, centre, and subjects.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 04:01 PM (IST)

CBSE Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2026 admit cards for regular students soon. Once released, schools will be able to access the hall tickets through the official website at cbse.gov.in. 

As per the examination guidelines, the board will issue the hall tickets for schools to download, print, and hand over to their students. Based on previous years, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for 2026 are expected to be released either in the last week of January or the first week of February 2026. 

The board has already released the CBSE Board Exam 2026 admit cards for private candidates on January 18, 2026, so the hall tickets for regular students are likely to be published soon. 

CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026: How to Download  

School principals of CBSE-affiliated institutions are required to follow the steps below to download the Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards for 2026: 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE 2026 Admit Card. 

Step 3: Log in using the school’s authorised credentials. 

Step 4: The admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 students will then be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the hall tickets and provide printed copies to all eligible students. 

CBSE Admit Card 2026: What to Check on the Hall Ticket 

Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams must carefully verify the details printed on their admit card. Key information to check includes: 

  • Roll Number 
  • Admit Card ID 
  • Examination Centre Address 
  • Subject Codes 

If students notice any errors on their admit card, they should immediately inform their school authorities to have the issue corrected before the exams begin. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE Admit Card 2026 CBSE 10th 12th Admit Card 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Cities
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Relief For Commuters In Bengaluru As Karnataka High Court Lifts Ban On Bike Taxis
Election 2025
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Modi Launches PM SVANidhi Credit Card, Rail Projects Among Other Developmental Projects In Kerala
Cities
Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Days Before Republic Day; Security Checks Underway
Several Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Schools Receive Bomb Threat Ahead Of Republic Day
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget