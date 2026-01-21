CBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10, and Class 12 Admit Cards 2026 for regular students shortly. Once the hall tickets are made available, registered students will be able to download them from the official CBSE portal at cbse.gov.in.

However, the board has not yet announced the exact release date for regular candidates. Based on previous year's trends, CBSE usually publishes hall tickets five to six days prior to the first board examination. Notably, admit cards for private candidates have already been issued, and their examinations are scheduled to begin from February 17, 2026.

Carrying the admit card to the examination centre remains mandatory for all appearing students. CBSE has clearly stated that “Candidates without a valid admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam hall under any circumstances.”

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Mandatory Document

For students appearing in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2026, the admit card will serve as an essential document for identification and verification. The CBSE board exams for both classes will commence on February 17, 2026, and students must carry their hall ticket for each examination day.

In addition to basic identification details, the admit cards will display vital examination-related information, including subject codes, roll numbers, exam centre address and important instructions. Students are advised to keep the document secure even after the examinations conclude, as it may be required for later procedures such as result access, re-evaluation requests, or academic admissions.

How to Download the CBSE Admit Card 2026:

Private candidates and school authorities responsible for regular students can obtain the CBSE admit card by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Select the link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Admit Card 2026

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials

Step 4: The CBSE Board Exam 2026 admit card will display on the screen

Step 5: Review all information carefully and download the document for future use

Students must verify key details such as their Roll Number, Admit Card ID, Subject Codes, Exam Centre Address, and ensure that the photograph and signatures are clear. CBSE has advised that admit cards issued through schools must bear an official school stamp and authorised signature, otherwise they will be considered invalid.

Important Information to Check on the CBSE Admit Card 2026

Upon receiving the document, candidates should go through the printed information thoroughly. The admit card will typically include:

Name of the student

Roll number

Examination centre details

Subject-wise exam dates

Photograph and signature

Exam-day instructions

If any discrepancy is found, students must immediately contact their respective school authorities to rectify the issue before the commencement of the examination.

