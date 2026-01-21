Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE Set to Release Class 10 & 12 Admit Cards 2026 Soon for Regular Candidates, Here Is What We Know

CBSE Set to Release Class 10 & 12 Admit Cards 2026 Soon for Regular Candidates, Here Is What We Know

CBSE is expected to release Class 10 and 12 admit cards 2026 soon for regular students; exams start from February 17 and hall tickets are mandatory.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 01:13 PM (IST)

CBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE Class 10, and Class 12 Admit Cards 2026 for regular students shortly. Once the hall tickets are made available, registered students will be able to download them from the official CBSE portal at cbse.gov.in. 

However, the board has not yet announced the exact release date for regular candidates. Based on previous year's trends, CBSE usually publishes hall tickets five to six days prior to the first board examination. Notably, admit cards for private candidates have already been issued, and their examinations are scheduled to begin from February 17, 2026. 

Carrying the admit card to the examination centre remains mandatory for all appearing students. CBSE has clearly stated that “Candidates without a valid admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam hall under any circumstances.” 

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Mandatory Document  

For students appearing in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2026, the admit card will serve as an essential document for identification and verification. The CBSE board exams for both classes will commence on February 17, 2026, and students must carry their hall ticket for each examination day. 

In addition to basic identification details, the admit cards will display vital examination-related information, including subject codes, roll numbers, exam centre address and important instructions. Students are advised to keep the document secure even after the examinations conclude, as it may be required for later procedures such as result access, re-evaluation requests, or academic admissions. 

How to Download the CBSE Admit Card 2026: 

Private candidates and school authorities responsible for regular students can obtain the CBSE admit card by following these steps: 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in 

Step 2: Select the link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Admit Card 2026 

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials 

Step 4: The CBSE Board Exam 2026 admit card will display on the screen 

Step 5: Review all information carefully and download the document for future use 

Students must verify key details such as their Roll Number, Admit Card ID, Subject Codes, Exam Centre Address, and ensure that the photograph and signatures are clear. CBSE has advised that admit cards issued through schools must bear an official school stamp and authorised signature, otherwise they will be considered invalid. 

Important Information to Check on the CBSE Admit Card 2026 

Upon receiving the document, candidates should go through the printed information thoroughly. The admit card will typically include: 

  • Name of the student 
  • Roll number 
  • Examination centre details 
  • Subject-wise exam dates 
  • Photograph and signature 
  • Exam-day instructions 

If any discrepancy is found, students must immediately contact their respective school authorities to rectify the issue before the commencement of the examination. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Admit Card 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
Air Force Trainee Aircraft Crashes Near College In Prayagraj, Rescue Teams On Spot
World
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
‘Whole Country Will Get Blown Up’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran Amid Deadly Protests
World
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
India
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Breaking News: Noida Engineer Yuvraj’s Death Raises Questions on Police and System Failures
Breaking News: Disciples Allege Disrespect at Magh Mela, Prayagraj Authority Under Fire
Breaking News: Serious Allegations Against Noida Police in Engineer Yuvraj Mehta’s Tragic Death
Breaking News: Shocking Harassment of Shankaracharya’s Disciple at Magh Mela Sparks Outrage
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget