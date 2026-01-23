Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today January 23, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, January 23, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Two Kerala Government Officials Arrested In Separate Bribery Cases
- India’s Official Oscar Entry Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound Out Of 2026 Race
- Hyderabad Men Among 16 Indians Held At Myanmar-Thailand Border, Owaisi Seeks Jaishankar's Help
- Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR On Basant Panchami, Cooler Weather Likely As Mercury Set To Dip
- India Has Helped The World At Its Own Cost, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
- Volkswagen Assembles Tayron R-Line Locally As Premium SUV Push Continues
- The Confluence Of Yoga, Ayurveda, And Allopathy! Amit Shah Inaugurated Patanjali's First Hybrid Hospital
- IndiGo Flight Cancellations: DGCA Tells Delhi HC It Ordered Airline To Remove Senior VP, Imposed Rs 22.2 Cr Fine
- GRAP-3 Restrictions Removed As AQI Improves In Delhi-NCR
International News
- Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
- MEA Protests Khalistani Vandalism At Embassy In Croatia, Calls For Accountability
- Davos Summit: Shehbaz Sharif Follows Trump Around- Attention Seeking Or Diplomacy?
- First US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Set To Be Held In UAE From Friday
- Modi, Lula Review Bilateral Partnership; Brazil President Expected In India Soon
- ‘War Has To End’: Trump After ‘Good’ Meeting With Zelensky At Davos
- British Hindus in Parliament Square protest against attacks in Bangladesh
Business News
- Budget 2025 Recap: Infrastructure Push, Green Growth And MSME Support At Core Of ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision
- MG Cyberster Debuts In New Signature Blue-Green ‘Irises Cyan’ Finish
- Air India’s Turnaround Hit By Tragedy And Geopolitics, Record Rs 15,000 Crore Loss Looms
- Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Closes Above 82,200, Nifty Tests 25,300
- Japan Bond Shock Sparks Fears: India Flags ‘Huge Mountain Of Debt’ In Developed World
Sports News
- Bangladesh Boycotts T20 World Cup, Refuses To Play In India
- Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban On 'Team India' Name For BCCI Squad
- BCB Under Pressure As Players Express Desire To Compete In India-Hosted T20 World Cup
- Axar Patel's Finger Injury Raises Questions Over World Cup Availability
- IND vs NZ: Rinku Singh Matches MS Dhoni's Record With Explosive Knock
- Babar Azam Won't Be Playing Remainder Of BBL 2025-26
