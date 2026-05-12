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HomeEducationCBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT Soon: Marksheet, Passing & Migration Certificates Students Must Collect After Result

CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT Soon: Marksheet, Passing & Migration Certificates Students Must Collect After Result

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 expected soon. Check marksheet, passing certificate, migration certificate details, DigiLocker access and key documents guide.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 May 2026 11:05 AM (IST)

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon, and along with it, the Central Board of Secondary Education will issue several important academic certificates. These documents play a vital role in higher education admissions, competitive exams, scholarships, and job applications both in India and abroad. 

Students are strongly advised to carefully download, collect, and preserve all official documents released after the result declaration, as they are required throughout their academic and professional journey. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Check Scores In DigiLocker And UMANG App If Website Crashes

CBSE Marksheet and Passing Certificate: Key Academic Records 

Once the CBSE 12th Result 2026 is declared, students who successfully pass the examination will receive their official marksheet. This document contains detailed subject-wise marks for both theory and practical exams along with grades awarded in each subject. 

However, CBSE does not mention the overall percentage or CGPA on the marksheet. 

Students can obtain the marksheet in both formats: 

  • Physical copy provided by schools 
  • Digital version available on DigiLocker 

Schools share login credentials so students can easily access their digital records. 

Along with the marksheet, CBSE also issues the Passing Certificate, officially known as the All-India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) certificate. This document confirms successful completion of Class 12 and is essential for university admissions, entrance exams, and employment verification. 

Both digital and physical versions of the passing certificate are considered legally valid. 

CBSE Migration Certificate and Its Importance 

Another important document issued after CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is the Migration Certificate. It is required when students seek admission to universities, especially outside their state or board. 

CBSE now primarily provides this certificate in digital form through DigiLocker. The digital version is officially recognised and accepted by most institutions. 

In special cases where a printed copy is required, students may apply through the CBSE portal by paying a prescribed fee. Earlier, this fee was approximately Rs. 500. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT Today? Students Await Official Confirmation, Here's How To Check

Other Important Documents from Schools 

Apart from CBSE-issued certificates, schools also provide additional documents such as: 

  • Character Certificate 
  • School Leaving Certificate 
  • Provisional certificates (if applicable) 

Students must verify all details carefully after receiving these documents. Any discrepancy should be immediately reported to the school or CBSE for correction. 

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also instructed institutions to accept DigiLocker-based documents, ensuring smoother admission processes for students using digital certificates. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 May 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 CBSE 12th Result 2026 CBSE Marksheet
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