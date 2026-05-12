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HomeEducationCBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Check Scores In DigiLocker And UMANG App If Website Crashes

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Check Scores In DigiLocker And UMANG App If Website Crashes

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 expected anytime. Check score via official websites, DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS & IVRS if websites crash.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 May 2026 09:56 AM (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Anxiety levels are rising among lakhs of students and parents awaiting the CBSE Class 12 board exam results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may announce the Class 12 results at any moment. The evaluation process and data uploading work are nearly complete, and the board is now preparing the official declaration. 

Students will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to access the result online. In case of heavy traffic on official websites after the announcement, candidates can also check their scores through alternative digital platforms made available by the board. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT Today? Students Await Official Confirmation, Here's How To Check

Where and How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 

To make result access easier for students, CBSE has provided multiple digital platforms to check scorecards. 

Official Websites 

Students can visit the official websites at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in, to check their marks. Candidates will need to enter their roll number, school code, and admit card ID to access the result. 

DigiLocker 

DigiLocker is considered one of the safest platforms for downloading digital marksheets and migration certificates. Students can log in through the DigiLocker website or mobile app to access their results. 

UMANG App 

Students can also download their scorecards through the ‘CBSE’ section available on the Government of India’s UMANG app. 

IVRS and SMS Service 

In case of internet issues, students can also check their subject-wise scores through IVRS and SMS services by calling the toll-free numbers issued by the board or by sending an SMS in the prescribed format. 

How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker 

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app. 

Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number. New users can create an account through the Sign-Up option. 

Step 3: On the homepage, go to the ‘Education’ category and select ‘CBSE’. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Class XII Marksheet’ link. 

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number and Admit Card ID. 

Step 6: Your marksheet will appear on the screen and can be downloaded for future use. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: DigiLocker Shows ‘Coming Soon’ Alert; Here’s How To Check

How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on UMANG App 

Step 1: Visit web.umang.gov.in or open the UMANG app. 

Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE Board Result 2026’ link. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the required details, then submit. 

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen, and you can download it as well. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 May 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 CBSE 12th Result 2026 CBSE Boards Result 2026
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