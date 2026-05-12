CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Check Scores In DigiLocker And UMANG App If Website Crashes

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Anxiety levels are rising among lakhs of students and parents awaiting the CBSE Class 12 board exam results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may announce the Class 12 results at any moment. The evaluation process and data uploading work are nearly complete, and the board is now preparing the official declaration.

Students will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to access the result online. In case of heavy traffic on official websites after the announcement, candidates can also check their scores through alternative digital platforms made available by the board.

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Where and How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2026

To make result access easier for students, CBSE has provided multiple digital platforms to check scorecards.

Official Websites

Students can visit the official websites at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and results.cbse.nic.in, to check their marks. Candidates will need to enter their roll number, school code, and admit card ID to access the result.

DigiLocker

DigiLocker is considered one of the safest platforms for downloading digital marksheets and migration certificates. Students can log in through the DigiLocker website or mobile app to access their results.

UMANG App

Students can also download their scorecards through the ‘CBSE’ section available on the Government of India’s UMANG app.

IVRS and SMS Service

In case of internet issues, students can also check their subject-wise scores through IVRS and SMS services by calling the toll-free numbers issued by the board or by sending an SMS in the prescribed format.

How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app.

Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number. New users can create an account through the Sign-Up option.

Step 3: On the homepage, go to the ‘Education’ category and select ‘CBSE’.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Class XII Marksheet’ link.

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number and Admit Card ID.

Step 6: Your marksheet will appear on the screen and can be downloaded for future use.

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How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on UMANG App

Step 1: Visit web.umang.gov.in or open the UMANG app.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE Board Result 2026’ link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the required details, then submit.

Step 4: Your scorecard will appear on the screen, and you can download it as well.

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