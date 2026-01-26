Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesZoho Founder Takes A Dig At Congress, Defends IIT Professor's Old 'Gomutra' Comment

Zoho Founder Takes A Dig At Congress, Defends IIT Professor's Old 'Gomutra' Comment

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu defended IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti after Congress mocked his Padma Shri honour, reigniting debate over science, politics and academic merit.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 10:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has strongly defended IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti after the Congress party took a sarcastic dig at his selection for the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award. Vembu praised Kamakoti’s credentials, calling him a deep-tech expert in microprocessor design and asserting that he “richly deserves the honour” for leading what he described as India’s best technological institution. The controversy erupted after the Congress Kerala unit posted a sarcastic congratulatory message on social media, mocking Kamakoti’s past remarks on cow urine. 

Vembu Defends Indigenous Scientific Research

The post drew criticism from Vembu, who accused detractors of having a “colonial mindset” that dismisses indigenous scientific inquiry. Vembu went on to argue that cow dung and cow urine possess microbiomes that could hold scientific value, and that such subjects should not be ridiculed without proper research. He said similar ideas would be readily accepted if validated by Western institutions. The remarks revived debate around Kamakoti’s earlier claims about the antibacterial and antifungal properties of cow urine, which he had linked to published research on peptide profiling in scientific journals. Sharing a video in which he linked the Padma Shri recognition to his commitment towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision.

While Kamakoti himself has not responded to the Congress post, the episode has sparked fresh discussion on the intersection of science, politics, and public discourse in India. Kamakoti’s academic profile lists his research interests in areas such as VLSI design, high-performance computing, algorithms, and computational geometry.

Related Video

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu defend IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti?

Sridhar Vembu defended V. Kamakoti against a sarcastic dig from the Congress party regarding his Padma Shri award. Vembu praised Kamakoti as a deep-tech expert deserving of the honor.

What was the Congress party's criticism of V. Kamakoti?

The Congress party posted a sarcastic message mocking V. Kamakoti's past remarks on cow urine and linking his Padma Shri award to Prime Minister Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

What is Sridhar Vembu's stance on the criticism and indigenous research?

Vembu criticized the detractors for having a 'colonial mindset' that dismisses indigenous scientific inquiry. He argued that subjects like cow dung and urine could hold scientific value and shouldn't be ridiculed without research.

What are V. Kamakoti's academic research interests?

V. Kamakoti's research interests include VLSI design, high-performance computing, algorithms, and computational geometry.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 10:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
IIT-Madras Sridhar Vembu Zoho Cofounder
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
‘Deal Finalised’: Commerce Secretary Confirms India-EU Trade Pact To Start Next Year
Cities
7 Killed In Massive Kolkata Warehouse Fire In Nazirabad, Several Others Injured
7 Killed In Massive Kolkata Warehouse Fire In Nazirabad, Several Others Injured
World
Under Trump Threats, Canada Pivots To India For Billion-Dollar Trade Deal, PM Carney To Visit Soon
Under Trump Threats, Canada Pivots To India For Billion-Dollar Trade Deal, PM Carney To Visit Soon
Cricket
Pakistan's 'Shameful' Plan To Disrupt T20 World Cup Over ICC-Bangladesh Row
Pakistan's 'Shameful' Plan To Disrupt T20 World Cup Over ICC-Bangladesh Row
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav Exchange Sharp Verbal Blows
Avimukteshwaranand Controversy: Keshav Maurya Slams ‘Crocodile Tears’ Saints Amid Avimukteshwaranand Controversy
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Dharna Enters 9th Day, CM Yogi Adityanath Says No One Above Constitution
Republic Day 2026: President Draupadi Murmu Departs with Chief Guests After Ceremony
Breaking News: PM Modi Leaves Convoy, Walks Among Public at Republic Day Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget