6 Killed As Fire Breaks Out In A House In Indore, Rescue Ops Underway

Six people were killed after a fire broke out in a two-storey house in a residential area of Indore on Wednesday, according to the officials, who said a rescue operation is underway to look out for survivors.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Fire broke out in a house in the Brijeshwari Annexe residential locality in Indore. Six people have lost their lives in the incident. Rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/gWw4yQyM3g March 18, 2026

Shivam Verma, District Magistrate, Indore, confirmed the casualties and said that the fire has been brought under control. He said his team cleared two floors of the building and is checking one more. " Six people have lost their lives," he told ANI.