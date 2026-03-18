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HomeCities6 Killed As Fire Breaks Out In A House In Indore, Rescue Ops Underway

6 Killed As Fire Breaks Out In A House In Indore, Rescue Ops Underway

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 07:23 AM (IST)

Six people were killed after a fire broke out in a two-storey house in a residential area of Indore on Wednesday, according to the officials, who said a rescue operation is underway to look out for survivors. 

Shivam Verma, District Magistrate, Indore, confirmed the casualties and said that the fire has been brought under control. He said his team cleared two floors of the building and is checking one more. " Six people have lost their lives," he told ANI.

 

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 07:23 AM (IST)
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