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HomeCitiesAIADMK MP CV Shanmugam Sparks Row With Remark On Nayanthara, DMK, Congress Demand Apology

AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam Sparks Row With Remark On Nayanthara, DMK, Congress Demand Apology

The Tamil Nadu Congress chief urged Shanmugam to "immediately issue a public apology for his remarks and to refrain from making such statements in the future."

By : ANI | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 11:26 PM (IST)

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP CV Shanmugam sparked controversy on Tuesday after making remarks about actress Nayanthara during a protest in Villupuram district. The comments triggered strong reactions from leaders of the DMK and the Congress, saying it reflected a lack of political ethics and respect for women. The remarks were also criticised, stating that political discourse should focus on governance rather than personal or derogatory comments.

Other DMK leaders termed the statement unacceptable and called for a public apology, urging AIADMK leadership to take action. They also noted that this was not the first time Shanmugam had faced criticism for such remarks. The incident occured when a demonstration, organised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), was held in Villupuram to criticise the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government over issues such as law and order, incidents of sexual assault, and drug abuse in Tamil Nadu.

While targeting Chief Minister MK Stalin, Shanmugam referred to former President APJ Abdul Kalam and spoke about dreams, before making a remark involving Nayanthara that drew criticism for being inappropriate.
DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian slammed Shanmugam over his controversial remarks saying these lack both political ethics and basic humanity.

"It is highly condemnable that a senior leader of AIADMK has spoken in an uncivilized manner without political ethics and basic human compassion. Politics that degrades women and disrespects womanhood will never be acceptable in any era. It is the need of the times for the people to completely reject such politics," she said in a post on X in Tamil.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan also condemned Shanmugam's remarks on actress Nayanthara, asserting that it "shows the cheap mindset" of the person.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said, "That shows the cheap mindset of the person. They should not insult women... It is absolutely wrong, and they should not have spoken like that. That is highly condemnable. CV Shanmugam is known for his condemnable speeches."
Elangovan further stressed that such remarks reflect a blatant disregard for women's dignity and political decorum. He added, "Political discourse should be based on issues and governance, not personal attacks. Statements like these are unacceptable in a civil democracy."

DMK leader Saravanan Annadurai said it is not the first time that Shanmugam has made "derogatory remarks" concerning women. "It's a disgusting statement made by CV Shanmugam. He has to make a public apology... This is not the first time he has made such derogatory comments concerning women... Edappadi Palaniswami should take action against him," he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai strongly condemned the former CV Shanmugam's remarks made regarding Chief Minister MK Stalin and actress Nayanthara during a protest against the ruling DMK government.

He said political leaders "must understand the impact" of their words on society and conduct themselves with responsibility. Speaking to ANI here, Selvaperunthagai added that Shanmugam's comments were "completely unacceptable".

"As a public representative holding a responsible position, it is completely unacceptable to make such low and offensive remarks that hurt the dignity of women. It is particularly distressing that such derogatory statements were made even on a platform where women's safety was being discussed," he added.

Criticising the mindset behind such statements, He further added that such "comments reflect a mindset that objectifies women" and also set a wrong example in society. Selvaperunthagai also pointed out that despite the court having already strongly reprimanded Shanmugam for his defamatory and indecent speech, there appeared to be no change in his approach. "Political leaders must understand the impact of their words on society and conduct themselves with responsibility and decency," he added.

The Tamil Nadu Congress chief urged Shanmugam to "immediately issue a public apology for his remarks and to refrain from making such statements in the future."

"It is everyone's responsibility to build a society where the dignity and safety of women are protected," he added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
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