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HomeCitiesVaranasi Row: 14 Arrested For Iftar On Ganga Boat, Throwing Leftover Chicken Biryani Into River

Varanasi Row: 14 Arrested For Iftar On Ganga Boat, Throwing Leftover Chicken Biryani Into River

They are accused of disrespecting the river's sanctity by allegedly consuming chicken biryani and discarding waste into the water, sparking outrage and a police investigation for hurting religious sentiments.

By : Nishant Chaturvedi | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 03:03 PM (IST)
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Fourteen people have been arrested in Varanasi after a video showing an iftar gathering on a boat in the middle of the Ganga River sparked outrage and led to police action.

The case was registered at the Kotwali Police Station based on a complaint filed by Rajat Jaiswal. Authorities said all identified accused have been taken into custody, while legal proceedings are underway under relevant sections.

Viral Video Triggers Police Action

According to police, the group had gathered on a boat in the river to break their fast. The controversy erupted after a video of the gathering was recorded and shared on social media, quickly going viral.

The footage allegedly showed participants consuming chicken biryani and throwing leftover waste, including bones, into the river, an act that drew sharp criticism and complaints.

Allegations of Hurting Religious Sentiments

The complaint accused the group of disrespecting the sanctity of the Ganga by discarding food waste into the river. The act was viewed by some as offensive to religious sentiments, prompting swift police intervention.

Officials confirmed that a case has been registered against 14 named individuals and others unidentified. Following their arrest, the accused are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Probe Underway, Police Promise Strict Action

Police said the case is being investigated thoroughly, with statements being recorded from those involved. Authorities added that strict action will be taken if the charges are substantiated.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the legal proceedings?

All identified accused have been arrested and are being questioned. Legal proceedings are underway, and authorities have promised strict action if charges are substantiated.

Published at : 17 Mar 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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Iftar Party Varanasi News
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