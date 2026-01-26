Swami Ramdev Calls For Indigenous Education, Healthcare, And Economy On 77th Republic Day

Republic Day 2026: On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of the nation, the Chairman of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Swami Ramdev, and the General Secretary, Acharya Balkrishna, hoisted the national flag at Patanjali Wellness, Phase-2, and extended Republic Day greetings to the citizens of the country.

On this occasion, Swami Ramdev spoke of serving the nation by taking the Panch Pran: indigenous education, indigenous healthcare, an indigenous economy, an indigenous Sanatan way of life, and a self-reliant, developed India through Swadeshi.

Swami Ramdev said that somewhere, tariff terrorism is prevailing, somewhere there is intoxication of power, somewhere intoxication of wealth, and somewhere religious fanaticism. Even within India, among followers of Sanatan Dharma, mutual accusations are being made, and fanaticism is being spread in the name of Gaumata (the cow), the Ganga, and religious processions.

Resolve for a Self-Reliant and Powerful India through Swadeshi

Swami Ramdev further stated that when America threatens Canada with 100% tariffs, sometimes threatens India with 25–50%, and at times threatens other countries with tariffs as high as 500%, the world is passing through a very dangerous phase.

In such a scenario, if we wish to build One India, Best India, a healthy, prosperous, and united India, we must, on this Republic Day, commit ourselves to indigenous education, indigenous healthcare, an indigenous economy, an indigenous Sanatan lifestyle, and give supreme honour and pride to our Sanatan heritage.

He said that we must move forward with the resolve to develop India as the world’s largest economic power, the largest military power, the largest political, social, and spiritual power, so that the entire world may draw inspiration from India. He emphasized realizing the vision of a self-reliant, developed India through Swadeshi.

Swami Ramdev appealed to the citizens to take a vow to adopt Swadeshi and boycott Macaulay-style education and multinational corporations. He said that by boycotting all evils and all forms of internal conflict, we must place India’s unity, integrity, and sovereignty above all else and strengthen the Indian rupee against the dollar.

He said, “I wish to see the day when one Indian rupee equals 100 US dollars. This will only be possible when 140 crore Indians make united and intense efforts with unwavering determination. We all want value for ourselves, value for our passports, and value for our citizenship. But today, except for 10–15 countries, no major country allows us entry without a visa. We have brought our situation to a very low level. If we do not make our country strong today, then from America and China to even our friend Russia, all will turn away from us.”

Call for Unity Against Anti-India Forces

Swami Ramdev said that today, in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and many other countries, hostile forces are raising their heads. On this Republic Day, we must take a vow of Swadharma and unite like one family to give a befitting response to India-hating and Sanatan-hating forces.

He said there should be no disputes among saints and Shankaracharyas, no fanaticism in the name of Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaishya, or Shudra, no frenzy in the name of caste or community, no regionalism, no linguistic fanaticism, and no communal conflict.

“We are all descendants of the same sages, the same ancestors, the same brave warriors and heroines. We are children of the same Mother Earth, Bharat Mata. If we move forward with this resolve, India will be able to face the entire world and achieve victory on every front.”

‘Only a Strong India Can Ensure the Safety of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma’

Yog Rishi Swami Ramdev said that if India becomes strong, no one in the world will dare to commit atrocities against Hindus. Today, Israel is strong, which is why no one can cast an evil eye on Jews anywhere in the world, because there is a powerful backing behind them.

If we do not strengthen our nation, crises will continue to loom over us, and wherever Hindus live, they will continue to suffer. Therefore, if we want to protect Hindus, Hindutva, and Sanatan Dharma worldwide from India, we must become strong because only the brave are entitled to the earth (veer bhogya vasundhara).

On the completion of one year of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Swami Ramdev said that one nation, one constitution, one flag, one resolve, one India, Best India is essential for building a healthy, prosperous, organised, and developed India. Hence, it must be expanded across the entire country, whether at the level of law or thought.

Swami Ramdev said that Gaumata (the cow) should not just be declared the National Mother, but the World Mother. But how will that happen? Even if a law is made declaring Gaumata as the National Mother, how will cows and Nandi be protected? How will cow-based agriculture flourish, and how will India become a sage-led, agriculture-based nation?

Unless we consume cow-based products like Godhan Ark and cow ghee every morning, use cow-based cleaning products like Gonyle for household hygiene, adopt cow-based agriculture, protect grazing lands, and free them from criminal encroachment, how will Gaumata be safe?

If every person begins using even ₹10 worth of cow-based products daily, ₹1,000 to ₹10,000 crore can be contributed every day for Gaumata. Only then will Gaumata be saved. Along with this, every Hindu should raise at least one cow.

Appeal to Saints to Actively Serve Gaumata

Swami Ramdev said that Patanjali is currently serving one lakh cows. Similarly, every religious leader and saint should personally raise at least 1,000 to 10,000 or even 100,000 cows and go out every day to encourage Hindus to do the same.

“We must step out of our monasteries and temples and work tirelessly from 3–4 a.m. until 10 p.m. Mere speeches will not suffice. Our culture thrives on Purushartha Chatushtaya Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha achieved through effort, not empty rhetoric.”

Message from Acharya Balkrishna

Addressing the gathering, Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, said that Republic Day teaches us many lessons. Whenever weaknesses arise in life, we should remember those brave martyrs, revolutionaries, and great personalities because of whom we are celebrating the nation’s 77th Republic Day today.

He said that living for small objectives is neither the goal nor the purpose of human life. We must resolve to walk on the path shown by those brave martyrs to achieve great goals and usher in a new dawn for the nation so that India may be established as a Vishwaguru (teacher of the world)