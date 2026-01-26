The leaked audio reportedly reveals internal conflict within the Republican Party, with Senator Ted Cruz criticizing Trump administration officials for trade deal delays with India.
‘Battling White House Over India Trade Deal’: Ted Cruz Blames Trump, Navarro In Leaked Video
A purported leaked audio has revealed cracks within the Republican Party, with US Senator Ted Cruz reportedly blaming key Trump administration officials for delays in finalising a trade deal with India. The recordings, reported by Axios, capture Cruz, chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, saying that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Vice President JD Vance, and President Donald Trump were obstructing negotiations. Cruz told his supporters that he had been “battling” the White House to secure the deal.
Cruz On Tariffs
Though a prominent Republican, Cruz is widely regarded as a Trump rival and is reportedly considering a 2028 presidential run. He previously contested the party’s 2016 nomination but lost to Trump. In the leaked calls with donors, Cruz said he and other Republicans tried to convince Trump not to impose the April 2025 “Liberation Day” tariffs globally. Despite these warnings, Trump initially imposed 25% tariffs on India, later doubling them to 50% in August, citing New Delhi’s oil trade with Russia. Cruz reportedly warned Trump of political fallout, saying, “You're going to lose the House, you're going to lose the Senate, you're going to spend the next two years being impeached every single week.”
During a 2019 visit to India, Cruz emphasized the US-India partnership, highlighting Texas’ half-million-strong Indian-American community. He noted common interests in free markets and fair commerce, and said the alliance was important for countering China.
Trade Talks Ongoing
US-India trade negotiations have been in progress for several months, with no official confirmation on the deal’s current status. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently indicated the Trump administration may consider lowering tariffs on India by 25%, after Indian refineries reportedly reduced Russian oil purchases. Indian officials have not commented publicly on this. India has maintained that its energy policies are guided by global market conditions, including ongoing oil trade with Russia.
Senator Ted Cruz reportedly blamed White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Vice President JD Vance, and President Donald Trump for obstructing the trade deal negotiations with India.
Ted Cruz reportedly warned President Trump against imposing tariffs on India, foreseeing significant political fallout and potential losses for the Republican Party.
US-India trade negotiations have been ongoing for months with no official confirmation on the deal's status. There are indications the administration might consider lowering tariffs on India.