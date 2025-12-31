Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities60 Injured In Loco Train Collision Inside THDC Tunnel In Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

60 Injured In Loco Train Collision Inside THDC Tunnel In Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Two loco trains collided inside a THDC tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli during shift change, injuring around 60 workers. The accident occurred around 8:30 pm during a shift change.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 12:16 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least 60 workers were injured after two loco trains collided inside a tunnel at the under-construction THDC Hydroelectric Project in Pipalkoti, Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred around 8:30 pm during a shift change at the TVM site, when workers were being transported nearly 4.5 kilometres inside the tunnel. According to initial information, one loco carrying workers rammed into another loco standing on the same track, causing two coaches to derail and resulting in multiple injuries.

Officials Rush, Workers Stable

Following the incident, District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar and Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar rushed to the District Hospital in Gopeshwar to assess the situation and directed doctors to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

Officials said around 42 injured workers are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital, Gopeshwar, while 17 others have been admitted to Vivekananda Hospital in Pipalkoti. The remaining injured were given primary treatment and discharged.

The district administration confirmed that all injured workers are currently in stable condition. Ambulances were deployed to transport the injured from the accident site to nearby hospitals. An inquiry into the cause of the collision is underway.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 12:16 AM (IST)
Train Accident Uttarakhand Train Chamoli Train
