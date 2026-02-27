'Sofa & Fan Were Shaking’: Panic In Kolkata As 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday, sending tremors across the border into eastern India and sparking panic in parts of West Bengal. The quake, recorded south-west of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, was felt strongly in Kolkata and several adjoining districts. Residents described furniture shaking and objects falling as buildings swayed briefly. Many rushed out of their homes and offices in fear, gathering in open spaces as the tremors subsided within seconds.

Residents Rush Out As Homes Shake

Panic spread quickly across neighbourhoods in Kolkata as tremors rippled through residential buildings. Videos from the city show ceiling fans swaying and household items rattling on tables while anxious residents hurried downstairs.

#WATCH | "We were sitting on our sofa when we suddenly felt the tremors. We rushed out of our house. The sofa and fan were shaking, a bottle kept on a table fell down. All of us have rushed downstairs..," says a local, Swagata. pic.twitter.com/eEhi8pGlCG — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

“We were sitting on our sofa when we suddenly felt the tremors. We rushed out of our house. The sofa and fan were shaking, a bottle kept on a table fell down. All of us have rushed downstairs,” said Swagata, a local resident.

Several people reported similar experiences, saying the shaking lasted only a few seconds but was strong enough to prompt them to evacuate buildings as a precaution.

Epicentre In Bangladesh

According to initial reports, the earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale and struck south-west of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

#WATCH | West Bengal: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit South-West from BMD Seismic Centre, Agargaon, Dhaka in Bangladesh. Tremors felt in Kolkata, West Bengal.



Visuals from Kolkata city as people rush out of their residences. pic.twitter.com/62TVn7I0Z2 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

Though the epicentre was in Bangladesh, tremors were felt across Kolkata and multiple districts of West Bengal. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties, but authorities are monitoring the situation.