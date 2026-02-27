Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Sofa & Fan Were Shaking’: Panic In Kolkata As 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts City

According to initial reports, the earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale and struck south-west of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh on Friday, sending tremors across the border into eastern India and sparking panic in parts of West Bengal. The quake, recorded south-west of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, was felt strongly in Kolkata and several adjoining districts. Residents described furniture shaking and objects falling as buildings swayed briefly. Many rushed out of their homes and offices in fear, gathering in open spaces as the tremors subsided within seconds.

Residents Rush Out As Homes Shake

Panic spread quickly across neighbourhoods in Kolkata as tremors rippled through residential buildings. Videos from the city show ceiling fans swaying and household items rattling on tables while anxious residents hurried downstairs.

“We were sitting on our sofa when we suddenly felt the tremors. We rushed out of our house. The sofa and fan were shaking, a bottle kept on a table fell down. All of us have rushed downstairs,” said Swagata, a local resident.

Several people reported similar experiences, saying the shaking lasted only a few seconds but was strong enough to prompt them to evacuate buildings as a precaution.

Epicentre In Bangladesh

According to initial reports, the earthquake measured 5.4 on the Richter scale and struck south-west of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Though the epicentre was in Bangladesh, tremors were felt across Kolkata and multiple districts of West Bengal. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties, but authorities are monitoring the situation.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Kolkata Earthquake Kolkata Tremors Bangladesh Earthquake
