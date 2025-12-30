Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death

'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death

Dehradun cop says Tripura student Anjel Chakma killed in confusion, no racial intent. The incident occurred on December 9, 2025 during a birthday gathering.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 06:34 PM (IST)

Dehradun police said the fatal attack on 24-year-old Anjel Chakma from Tripura occurred in the heat of the moment, with no intent to kill. Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said the incident involved six students who got into a heated argument during a birthday gathering on December 9.

One attacker stabbed Chakma in the back using a small knife, leading to his hospitalisation. He succumbed on December 26 after 17 days. Police addressed social media claims of a racial motive, stating their investigation found no evidence of racial discrimination.

No Racial Motive Found

Singh added that more than 2,000 students from northeastern states study locally, and no racial incidents have been reported in the past 2.5 years. CCTV footage and statements from local residents have been collected.

The victim’s father, a BSF jawan, alleged his son was attacked while defending his brother, who faced racial slurs like "Chinese momo." However, police said no such racial abuse was confirmed in their investigation so far. Five of the six accused have been arrested, and investigations continue.

What Is The Case About?

The case involves the tragic death of 24-year-old Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Dehradun. According to initial police reports, the incident occurred on December 9, 2025, during a birthday gathering where a group of six students became involved in an altercation.

Early statements, including from the victim’s father, suggested that the attack had a racial motive, citing slurs like "Chinese momo" directed at Anjel and his brother. Police initially stated that no racial motive was confirmed after reviewing witness accounts and CCTV footage.

5 Out Of 6 Accused Arrested

Five of the six accused were arrested, and the investigation was ongoing. Later, senior police officials reframed the incident as having occurred “in the heat of the moment” and “in a state of confusion,” describing it as an impulsive attack with no premeditated intention to kill.

The narrative shifted from an alleged racially motivated assault to an impulsive, tragic act, emphasizing that it was not a targeted racial attack.




Published at : 30 Dec 2025 06:29 PM (IST)
