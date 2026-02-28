Sharad Pawar Hospitalised Again At Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital; BJP’s Ashish Shelar Visits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Veteran leader Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following his discharge from a Pune hospital earlier this week.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar visited the hospital to enquire about Pawar’s health, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had met him a day earlier to check on his condition.

Discharged From Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic After Treatment

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic on Wednesday morning after receiving treatment for mild dehydration, hospital authorities said.

Pawar was admitted last Sunday after complaining of dehydration, along with a mild cough and vomiting. He remained hospitalised for three days and responded well to treatment, according to Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist and chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic.

He was treated by Dr Grant along with consultant physician Dr Abhijit Lodha and Dr Simon Grant. During his stay, doctors conducted a CT scan and blood tests, all of which returned normal results. As part of the treatment, Pawar was administered intravenous fluids and prescribed antibiotics as a precautionary measure.

Doctors Advise Rest, Limited Public Engagement

Dr Grant said Pawar was “doing well” and had already travelled to Mumbai. He has been advised to rest for the next two to three days before resuming his daily routine.

According to the doctor, the episode was likely caused by reduced water intake, leading to mild dehydration and weakness, which he described as common at Pawar’s age. He has been prescribed medication for a few days and advised to return for a follow-up after 15 days.

Doctors also recommended that he limit outdoor engagements, noting that immunity naturally declines with age.

Earlier this month, Pawar had been admitted to the same Pune hospital on February 9 with chest congestion and breathing difficulties. He was successfully treated and discharged on February 14.