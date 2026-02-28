Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesEx-Muslim YouTuber Brutally Stabbed Inside Home Office Ghaziabad, Condition Critical

Ex-Muslim YouTuber Brutally Stabbed Inside Home Office Ghaziabad, Condition Critical

Two unidentified assailants stormed in, stabbing him repeatedly in the neck and abdomen before fleeing. Police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage, and exploring possible motives.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 07:47 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Popular ex-Muslim YouTuber, Saleem Wastik, was brutally attacked inside his office set up within his house in the Loni police station area of Ghaziabad. 

Wastik, a resident of Ashok Vihar Colony in Loni, was critically injured after two unidentified assailants allegedly stormed his office and stabbed him multiple times.

According to local residents, the attackers entered the office and launched a sudden knife assault, targeting his neck and abdomen. The accused fled the scene immediately after the attack, triggering panic in the area.

Attack Inside Home Office in Ashok Vihar

Police said that Saleem had set up a small office inside his residence in Ashok Vihar, Loni. As per initial information, around 9 am, two helmeted youths arrived on a motorcycle without a number plate. Both entered the office and repeatedly attacked Saleem with knives.

One of the assailants allegedly attempted to slit his throat, while the other stabbed him in the stomach. After carrying out the attack, the duo escaped from the spot.

Locals rushed the critically injured Saleem to the hospital. He has been admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi, where his condition is reported to be extremely serious. The incident led to chaos and tension in the locality.

Police Scan CCTV Footage, Teams Formed

Loni ACP Siddharth Gautam said that police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the attack. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, and teams have been formed to trace the unidentified attackers.

Police have assured the victim’s family that the accused will be arrested soon.

Officials also stated that Saleem Wastik had previously been in discussion over statements made on social media regarding the Muslim community. However, police are currently investigating all possible angles and have not yet established the exact motive behind the attack.

Related Video

Ideas of India 2026: Is Bollywood Truly Reflecting a Changing Society? Ishan Khattar Speaks

Input By : Vipin Tomar

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was attacked in Loni?

Saleem Wastik, a popular ex-Muslim YouTuber, was brutally attacked inside his home office in the Loni police station area of Ghaziabad.

How was Saleem Wastik attacked?

Two unidentified assailants allegedly stormed his office and stabbed him multiple times with knives, targeting his neck and abdomen.

What is Saleem Wastik's current condition?

He was critically injured and is admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi, where his condition is reported to be extremely serious.

What is the current status of the police investigation?

Police are examining CCTV footage and have formed teams to trace the attackers. The motive is still under investigation, with all angles being considered.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 07:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad News CRime News Saleem Wastik
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ex-Muslim YouTuber Brutally Stabbed Inside Home Office Ghaziabad, Condition Critical
Ex-Muslim YouTuber Brutally Stabbed Inside Home Office Ghaziabad, Condition Critical
Cities
IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Chib Gets Bail In AI Summit Protest, Court Rejects 7-Day Police Remand Plea
IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Chib Gets Bail In AI Summit Protest, Court Rejects 7-Day Police Remand Plea
Cities
'Sofa & Fan Were Shaking’: Panic In Kolkata As 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts City
'Sofa & Fan Were Shaking’: Panic In Kolkata As 5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts City
Cities
‘Why Is It Moving?’: Union Minister Halts Speech As 5.5 Magnitude Quake Jolts Kolkata | WATCH
‘Why Is It Moving?’: Union Minister Halts Speech As 5.5 Magnitude Quake Jolts Kolkata | WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of India 2026: Is Bollywood Truly Reflecting a Changing Society? Ishan Khattar Speaks
Ideas of india 2026: Empires with Empathy, Next-Gen Leadership at Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of india 2026: From Policy to Pop Culture, Ideas of India 2026 Sets the Agenda
Ideas of India 2026: India Encircled? Diplomats Outline Neighbourhood Strategy Ahead
Ideas of India 2026: Nara Lokesh Unveils Vision to Transform Andhra into Global Hub
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget