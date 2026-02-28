Ex-Muslim YouTuber Brutally Stabbed Inside Home Office Ghaziabad, Condition Critical

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Popular ex-Muslim YouTuber, Saleem Wastik, was brutally attacked inside his office set up within his house in the Loni police station area of Ghaziabad.

Wastik, a resident of Ashok Vihar Colony in Loni, was critically injured after two unidentified assailants allegedly stormed his office and stabbed him multiple times.

According to local residents, the attackers entered the office and launched a sudden knife assault, targeting his neck and abdomen. The accused fled the scene immediately after the attack, triggering panic in the area.

Attack Inside Home Office in Ashok Vihar

Police said that Saleem had set up a small office inside his residence in Ashok Vihar, Loni. As per initial information, around 9 am, two helmeted youths arrived on a motorcycle without a number plate. Both entered the office and repeatedly attacked Saleem with knives.

One of the assailants allegedly attempted to slit his throat, while the other stabbed him in the stomach. After carrying out the attack, the duo escaped from the spot.

Locals rushed the critically injured Saleem to the hospital. He has been admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi, where his condition is reported to be extremely serious. The incident led to chaos and tension in the locality.

Police Scan CCTV Footage, Teams Formed

Loni ACP Siddharth Gautam said that police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the attack. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, and teams have been formed to trace the unidentified attackers.

Police have assured the victim’s family that the accused will be arrested soon.

Officials also stated that Saleem Wastik had previously been in discussion over statements made on social media regarding the Muslim community. However, police are currently investigating all possible angles and have not yet established the exact motive behind the attack.

