Severe Heatwave Tightens Grip On Uttar Pradesh; Red Alert Issued In 10 Districts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government directs departments to ensure public health and fire safety.

Scorching heatwave conditions continued to grip large parts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, prompting the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow to issue a red alert for 10 districts as the state reeled under relentless extreme temperatures and fears of a prolonged severe heat spell.

The red alert has been issued for Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Bhadohi and Jaunpur districts, where severe to very severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail during the day on Friday.

An orange alert has also been sounded for 34 districts, including Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

Meanwhile, 17 districts, including Deoria, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Lucknow, Barabanki and Ayodhya, have been placed under a yellow alert.

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Temperatures Soar Across State

The weather office said maximum temperatures in eastern Uttar Pradesh are expected to rise gradually by another 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours, while no major change is anticipated in the rest of the state during the week.

An intense heatwave swept across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, with Banda recording the state’s highest temperature at a scorching 47.6 degrees Celsius.

Prayagraj registered 46.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Varanasi (BHU) at 45.6 degrees Celsius. Sultanpur and Hamirpur both recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius, while Fursatganj touched 45.1 degrees Celsius and Jhansi recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, which was 3.4 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature in the state capital settled at 29 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal.

According to the weather department, Lucknow reported maximum relative humidity of 59 per cent and minimum humidity of 15 per cent.

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What The Alerts Mean

Under the warning classification issued by the weather office, a yellow alert indicates that people should stay updated as heatwave conditions may continue for up to two days.

An orange alert advises residents and authorities to remain prepared, as severe heatwave conditions could persist for two days or heatwave conditions of varying intensity may continue for four days or more.

A red alert calls for immediate action, warning that severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue for more than two days and pose a serious threat to public health.

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Government Directs Departments To Remain Prepared

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all departments to remain on full alert and ensure adequate measures to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The chief minister instructed district administrations, hospitals, electricity and relief departments to maintain sufficient stocks of medicines, hospital beds, IV fluids, drinking water and round-the-clock ambulance services.

Authorities have also been asked to ensure preparedness against possible fire incidents amid the prevailing extreme weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department attributed the ongoing heatwave to the absence of any active weather system, clear skies leading to enhanced radiational heating and the influence of hot, dry westerly winds across the region.