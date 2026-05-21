A monkey stopped a bus in Khandala Ghat, prompting passengers to share their water bottles with the thirsty animal and other monkeys that appeared.
Thirsty Monkeys Stop Bus In Maharashtra, Passengers Give Them Water
A heartbreaking video from Maharashtra shows thirsty monkeys stopping a bus for water amid the scorching heatwave. Moved passengers emptied their bottles to quench the thirsty animals' desperate need.
- Monkeys blocked a bus, seeking relief from heat.
- Passengers offered water, quenching the monkeys' thirst.
- More thirsty monkeys joined, sharing available water.
- The heartwarming incident was captured on video.
India's brutal heatwave is sparing no one, not even the wildlife. A moving scene unfolded on Wednesday afternoon at Khandala Ghat in Pusad, Maharastra, when a group of monkeys stopped a bus and passengers responded with nothing but kindness.
Monkey Blocked Road, Asked For Water
It was around 3 PM. A bus travelling from Washim to Pusad on the Dhule-Yavatmal route came to a stop when a monkey suddenly walked onto the road and stood right in front of it. The driver and passengers tried to shoo it away, but it refused to move.
READ MORE | Cockroach Janta Party Follows Only Three Accounts On Instagram. Who Are They?
That is when a passenger thought, maybe the animal was thirsty he offered a bottle of water and the moment the monkey began drinking, several more monkeys came rushing out of the forest and gathered at the spot, visibly parched and desperate for water.
Passengers Emptied Water Bottles For Monkeys
Passengers took out their own water bottles and started giving the monkeys water, one by one. The monkeys were thirsty and it showed, they were fighting over every last drop. Everyone on the bus watched, and no one was left untouched by what they saw.
READ MORE | 'Melody' Diplomacy: Wrong Parle Stock Soars As Internet Confuses Candy With Company
Passenger Lata Shrivas recorded the entire incident on her mobile phone. The video has since been widely shared across the Internet.
Before You Go
Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Khandala Ghat involving monkeys and a bus?
Why did the monkeys approach the bus?
The monkeys were visibly parched and desperate for water, indicating they were suffering from the heatwave.
How did the passengers react to the monkeys?
Passengers showed kindness by offering their water bottles to the thirsty monkeys, emptying them one by one.
Was the incident recorded?
Yes, a passenger named Lata Shrivas recorded the entire incident on her mobile phone, and the video has been widely shared.