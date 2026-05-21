Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingThirsty Monkeys Stop Bus In Maharashtra, Passengers Give Them Water

Thirsty Monkeys Stop Bus In Maharashtra, Passengers Give Them Water

A heartbreaking video from Maharashtra shows thirsty monkeys stopping a bus for water amid the scorching heatwave. Moved passengers emptied their bottles to quench the thirsty animals' desperate need.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 May 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monkeys blocked a bus, seeking relief from heat.
  • Passengers offered water, quenching the monkeys' thirst.
  • More thirsty monkeys joined, sharing available water.
  • The heartwarming incident was captured on video.

India's brutal heatwave is sparing no one, not even the wildlife. A moving scene unfolded on Wednesday afternoon at Khandala Ghat in Pusad, Maharastra, when a group of monkeys stopped a bus and passengers responded with nothing but kindness.

Monkey Blocked Road, Asked For Water

It was around 3 PM. A bus travelling from Washim to Pusad on the Dhule-Yavatmal route came to a stop when a monkey suddenly walked onto the road and stood right in front of it. The driver and passengers tried to shoo it away, but it refused to move.

READ MORE | Cockroach Janta Party Follows Only Three Accounts On Instagram. Who Are They?

That is when a passenger thought, maybe the animal was thirsty he offered a bottle of water and the moment the monkey began drinking, several more monkeys came rushing out of the forest and gathered at the spot, visibly parched and desperate for water.

Passengers Emptied Water Bottles For Monkeys

Passengers took out their own water bottles and started giving the monkeys water, one by one. The monkeys were thirsty and it showed, they were fighting over every last drop. Everyone on the bus watched, and no one was left untouched by what they saw.

READ MORE | 'Melody' Diplomacy: Wrong Parle Stock Soars As Internet Confuses Candy With Company

Passenger Lata Shrivas recorded the entire incident on her mobile phone. The video has since been widely shared across the Internet.

Before You Go

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Khandala Ghat involving monkeys and a bus?

A monkey stopped a bus in Khandala Ghat, prompting passengers to share their water bottles with the thirsty animal and other monkeys that appeared.

Why did the monkeys approach the bus?

The monkeys were visibly parched and desperate for water, indicating they were suffering from the heatwave.

How did the passengers react to the monkeys?

Passengers showed kindness by offering their water bottles to the thirsty monkeys, emptying them one by one.

Was the incident recorded?

Yes, a passenger named Lata Shrivas recorded the entire incident on her mobile phone, and the video has been widely shared.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 21 May 2026 06:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending Heatwave Maharastra
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Trending
Thirsty Monkeys Stop Bus In Maharashtra, Passengers Give Them Water
Thirsty Monkeys Stop Bus In Maharashtra, Passengers Give Them Water
Trending
OPINION | Gen Z Wanted A 'Real' Movement. It Got ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Instead
OPINION | Gen Z Wanted A 'Real' Movement. It Got ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Instead
Trending
Cockroach Janta Party Follows Only Three Accounts On Instagram. Who Are They?
Cockroach Janta Party Follows Only Three Accounts On Instagram. Who Are They?
Trending
'Melody' Diplomacy: Wrong Parle Stock Soars As Internet Confuses Candy With Company
'Melody' Diplomacy: Wrong Parle Stock Soars As Internet Confuses Candy With Company
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Re-Poll: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Withdraws From Falta Seat
Punjab Horror: Singer Inder Kaur Found Dead in Canal, Main Accused Flees to Canada
Breaking:Severe Heatwave Grips North India as Temperatures Touch 48°C, IMD Issues Alert
Breaking: Samar Singh Moves High Court for Anticipatory Bail in Tusha Sharma Mystery
Breaking: BJP Workers Protest Against Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ulupi Borah
Ulupi Borah
Security, Connectivity And China: The Rising Importance Of India’s Northeast
Opinion
Embed widget