Thirsty Monkeys Stop Bus In Maharashtra, Passengers Give Them Water

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monkeys blocked a bus, seeking relief from heat.

Passengers offered water, quenching the monkeys' thirst.

More thirsty monkeys joined, sharing available water.

The heartwarming incident was captured on video.

India's brutal heatwave is sparing no one, not even the wildlife. A moving scene unfolded on Wednesday afternoon at Khandala Ghat in Pusad, Maharastra, when a group of monkeys stopped a bus and passengers responded with nothing but kindness.

Monkey Blocked Road, Asked For Water

It was around 3 PM. A bus travelling from Washim to Pusad on the Dhule-Yavatmal route came to a stop when a monkey suddenly walked onto the road and stood right in front of it. The driver and passengers tried to shoo it away, but it refused to move.

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That is when a passenger thought, maybe the animal was thirsty he offered a bottle of water and the moment the monkey began drinking, several more monkeys came rushing out of the forest and gathered at the spot, visibly parched and desperate for water.

Passengers Emptied Water Bottles For Monkeys

Passengers took out their own water bottles and started giving the monkeys water, one by one. The monkeys were thirsty and it showed, they were fighting over every last drop. Everyone on the bus watched, and no one was left untouched by what they saw.

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Passenger Lata Shrivas recorded the entire incident on her mobile phone. The video has since been widely shared across the Internet.