UP Villages Go Hi-Tech As 75 km Roads Built From Plastic Waste

HomeCitiesUP Villages Go Hi-Tech As 75 km Roads Built From Plastic Waste

The use of plastic waste in road construction has emerged as a key innovation, reducing environmental burden while strengthening rural connectivity.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Uttar Pradesh’s villages are carving out a new identity through technology-driven cleanliness and environmental innovation, with plastic waste roads, organised waste collection and compost production transforming rural infrastructure and livelihoods.

Across Lucknow, Rampur, Amethi, Lalitpur and Etah, nearly 75 kilometres of roads have been constructed using plastic waste, presenting a development model that combines infrastructure expansion with environmental conservation.

Plastic Waste Roads Redefine Rural Infrastructure

The use of plastic waste in road construction has emerged as a key innovation, reducing environmental burden while strengthening rural connectivity. These roads, built across multiple districts including the state capital, have become a visible symbol of sustainable development at the village level.

Door-to-Door Waste Collection Boosts Rural Income

Alongside plastic road construction, gram panchayats have introduced door-to-door waste collection systems to support vermi-compost production. According to officials, this initiative has generated income of over ₹3 crore so far. An additional ₹29 lakh has been earned through plastic waste management units operating in rural areas.

‘Waste to Wealth’ Model Rolled Out Statewide

Director of the Panchayati Raj Department Amit Kumar Singh said a comprehensive waste management master plan was prepared on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Under this, door-to-door waste collection has been started in gram panchayats and vermi compost production is being done. From this initiative, more than Rs 3 crore income has been generated so far,” Singh said, adding that the department is working on a ‘Waste to Wealth’ model across the state.

Swachh Gaon Maha Abhiyan Drives Clean Village Push

Under the Swachh Gaon Maha Abhiyan, organic and plastic waste is being systematically converted into resources. The Panchayati Raj Department said these initiatives are strengthening gram panchayats financially while helping protect the environment.

Singh said the department remains committed to expanding innovative practices village by village, with the goal of making every village clean, self-reliant and empowered.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Uttar Pradesh using plastic waste in rural development?

Uttar Pradesh is constructing roads using plastic waste, with nearly 75 kilometers built so far. This initiative reduces environmental pollution and improves rural connectivity.

What other waste management initiatives are happening in Uttar Pradesh's villages?

Villages are implementing door-to-door waste collection for vermi-compost production. Plastic waste management units are also operating in rural areas.

How much income has been generated from these waste management initiatives?

The door-to-door waste collection and vermi-compost production have generated over ₹3 crore. Plastic waste management units have earned an additional ₹29 lakh.

What is the overall goal of these 'Waste to Wealth' initiatives?

The aim is to make every village clean, self-reliant, and empowered by converting waste into resources and strengthening gram panchayats financially.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
Embed widget