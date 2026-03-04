MEA Fact Checks False Claim That US Navy Is Using Indian Ports Amid Iran Tensions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has rejected claims circulating on a US-based television channel suggesting that Indian ports are being used by the United States Navy during the ongoing conflict involving Iran. The government described the reports as false and misleading, stressing that such assertions are baseless. The clarification came after remarks made on the US network One America News Network (OAN) triggered speculation about India’s possible involvement in the conflict, prompting New Delhi to issue a firm response to counter what it called fabricated claims.

Claims being made on OAN, a US based channel that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false. We caution you against such baseless and fabricated comments. pic.twitter.com/xiFWnkoXBk March 4, 2026

MEA Rejects Claim

The controversy began after Douglas Macgregor, a former adviser to the US Secretary of Defense, claimed during a broadcast on the US-based channel OAN that American naval vessels might be using Indian ports amid the ongoing tensions involving Iran.

India’s foreign ministry swiftly rejected the claim, stating that there is no truth to the suggestion that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy.

“Claims being made on OAN, a US-based channel, that Indian ports are being used by the US Navy are fake and false,” the MEA said in a statement.

The ministry also cautioned against spreading what it described as baseless and fabricated comments, stressing that such reports are inaccurate.

Context Of Rising Tensions

The statement from New Delhi comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions in the region following reports of a US submarine attack on an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka. The incident has drawn international attention and triggered speculation about the role of various countries in the evolving situation in the region.

India has maintained that it is not involved in the conflict and has emphasised that reports linking its ports to US naval operations are incorrect. The clarification from the MEA appears aimed at countering misinformation and ensuring that India’s position remains clear amid the growing geopolitical tensions surrounding the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

