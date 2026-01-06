UP SIR Draft List: All 75 Districts Data Released, Which One Has the Highest Voter Deletions?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Uttar Pradesh has published the draft electoral roll following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, revealing a sharp drop in the total number of registered voters. The revised draft includes 12.55 crore voters, down from 15.44 crore recorded in the previous electoral roll. The figures were released on Tuesday by the state’s Chief Electoral Officer, Navdeep Rinwa, who said the draft list reflects removals made during verification across all districts. The reduction has drawn attention due to its scale, with nearly 2.89 crore voters excluded during the revision process.

Draft Voter List Released After SIR Exercise

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa He explained that a large number of names could not be retained during verification conducted as part of the Special Intensive Revision. According to the data shared, 46.23 lakh voters (2.99%) were identified as deceased. In addition, 2.57 crore voters (14.06%) were found to have either permanently migrated or were not present during the certification process. Another 25.47 lakh voters were detected as having registrations at more than one location.

The revised draft covers all 75 districts and 403 assembly constituencies in the state.

District-wise Voter Deletions

Saharanpur: 4,32,534 (16.37%)

Muzaffarnagar: 3,44,217 (16.29%)

Meerut: 6,65,635 (24.65%)

Ghaziabad: 8,18,139 (28.83%)

Bulandshahr : 4,03,369 (15.14%)

Gautam Buddh Nagar: 4,47,471 (23.98%)

Baghpat : 1,77,299 (18.15%)

Agra: 8,36,943 (23.25%)

Aligarh: 5,20,189 (18.60%)

Mathura: 3,73,793 (19.19%)

Firozabad: 3,44,752 (18.13%)

Mainpuri : 2,26,875 (16.17%)

Etah : 2,20,426 (16.80%)

Hathras : 1,89,616 (16.30%)

Bareilly: 7,14,753 (20.99%)

Badaun : 4,92,995 (20.39%)

Shahjahanpur: 5,03,922 (21.76%)

Pilibhit : 1,99,772 (13.61%)

Moradabad: 3,87,611 (15.76%)

Rampur: 3,21,571 (18.29%)

Bijnor: 4,27,159 (15.53%)

Amroha : 1,81,177 (13.22%)

Kanpur Nagar: 9,02,148 (25.50%)

Kanpur Dehat : 2,03,957 (15.26%)

Etawah : 2,33,018 (18.95%)

Farrukhabad: 2,90,824 (20.80%)

Kannauj : 2,78,095 (21.57%)

Auraiya : 1,58,055 (15.36%)

Prayagraj : 11,56,305 (24.64%)

Fatehpur: 3,15,468 (16.32%)

Pratapgarh : 5,00,109 (19.81%)

Kaushambi : 2,19,698 (18.00%)

Jhansi: 2,19,612 (13.92%)

Lalitpur: 95,447 (9.95%)

Jalaun : 2,12,059 (16.34%)

Hamirpur: 90,560 (10.78%)

Mahoba : 85,352 (12.42%)

Banda: 1,75,421 (13.00%)

Chitrakoot : 1,00,092 (13.67%)

Varanasi: 5,73,203 (18.18%)

Jaunpur : 5,89,543 (16.51%)

Ghazipur: 4,08,689 (13.85%)

Chandauli : 2,30,086 (15.45%)

Mirzapur: 3,42,761 (17.94%)

Sonbhadra : 2,51,964 (17.93%)

Bhadohi : 2,06,320 (16.73%)

Azamgarh: 5,66,606 (15.25%)

Mau: 3,00,223 (17.52%)

Ballia: 4,55,976 (18.16%)

Gorakhpur: 6,45,625 (17.61%)

Maharajganj : 3,01,022 (15.11%)

Deoria : 4,14,799 (17.22%)

Kushinagar : 5,02,640 (18.65%)

Basti: 2,98,287 (15.70%)

Siddharthnagar : 3,98,900 (20.33%)

Sant Kabir Nagar: 2,66,870 (19.96%)

Lucknow: 12,00,138 (30.04%)

Unnao: 4,07,171 (17.51%)

Rae Bareli: 3,48,862 (16.35%)

Sitapur: 6,23,772 (19.55%)

Hardoi : 5,44,682 (18.04%)

Lakhimpur Kheri : 5,05,802 (17.50%)

Gonda : 4,69,637 (18.40%)

Bahraich : 5,41,328 (20.44%)

Balrampur : 4,11,200 (25.98%)

Shravasti : 1,34,992 (16.51%)

Ayodhya : 3,35,742 (17.69%)

Sultanpur: 3,16,947 (17.19%)

Barabanki : 3,73,154 (16.00%)

Ambedkar Nagar: 2,58,547 (13.82%)

Kasganj : 1,72,238 (16.28%)

Amethi: 2,67,241 (18.60%)

Hapur : 2,57,903 (22.30%)

Shamli : 1,63,458 (16.75%)

Sambhal : 3,18,601 (20.29%)

Objections Open Till February 6

Rinwa said claims and objections on the draft voter list can be filed from January 6 to February 6. During this period, eligible citizens can apply for inclusion of names, correction of details, or raise objections.

He added that the verification exercise involved 1,72,486 polling booths, with Booth Level Officers reaching out to voters to complete verification forms. The final electoral roll will be published after the objection period concludes.