Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMan Allegedly Strangled, Face Burnt With Acid After Blackmailing Married Woman In UP

Man Allegedly Strangled, Face Burnt With Acid After Blackmailing Married Woman In UP

Police claim that the trio, along with two others, conspired to eliminate Gupta during a wedding gathering earlier this month.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 11:50 AM (IST)

A man was allegedly killed in Ballia after a married woman he was reportedly involved with tried to end their relationship and accused him of blackmail, police said.

The case surfaced on February 10 when the body of an unidentified young man was discovered with his face badly disfigured. During the investigation, police identified the victim as Pankaj Gupta, a resident of Azamgarh, and uncovered details pointing to an alleged extramarital affair and subsequent threats.

According to investigators, Gupta was in a relationship with a married woman from a nearby village. When she attempted to break off ties, he allegedly began threatening her with explicit videos and continued to harass her. Distressed by the alleged blackmail, the woman is said to have shared her ordeal with her brother and sister-in-law.

Trio Conspired To Kill Victim

Police claim that the trio, along with two others, conspired to eliminate Gupta during a wedding gathering earlier this month. On February 7, he was allegedly called to the village on some pretext. Once there, he was strangled to death. The accused then reportedly poured acid on his face in an attempt to prevent identification before disposing of the body.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Om Veer Singh said the victim had been harassing the woman and that her family members allegedly acted together to kill him. Three of the five named accused, including the woman, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the remaining two suspects, police added.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP Crime Up Murder
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Man Allegedly Strangled, Face Burnt With Acid After Blackmailing Married Woman In UP
Man Allegedly Strangled, Face Burnt With Acid After Blackmailing Married Woman In UP
Cities
Man Kills Married Sister Over Suspected Affair In Tamil Nadu
Man Kills Married Sister Over Suspected Affair In Tamil Nadu
Cities
Kashmir Continues To See Curbs Amid Protests Against Khamenei's Killing
Kashmir Continues To See Curbs Amid Protests Against Khamenei's Killing
Cities
Parts Of UP To Receive Rain On Holi, Check IMD Forecast
Parts Of UP To Receive Rain On Holi, Check IMD Forecast
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget