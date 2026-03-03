Man Allegedly Strangled, Face Burnt With Acid After Blackmailing Married Woman In UP

A man was allegedly killed in Ballia after a married woman he was reportedly involved with tried to end their relationship and accused him of blackmail, police said.

The case surfaced on February 10 when the body of an unidentified young man was discovered with his face badly disfigured. During the investigation, police identified the victim as Pankaj Gupta, a resident of Azamgarh, and uncovered details pointing to an alleged extramarital affair and subsequent threats.

According to investigators, Gupta was in a relationship with a married woman from a nearby village. When she attempted to break off ties, he allegedly began threatening her with explicit videos and continued to harass her. Distressed by the alleged blackmail, the woman is said to have shared her ordeal with her brother and sister-in-law.

Trio Conspired To Kill Victim

Police claim that the trio, along with two others, conspired to eliminate Gupta during a wedding gathering earlier this month. On February 7, he was allegedly called to the village on some pretext. Once there, he was strangled to death. The accused then reportedly poured acid on his face in an attempt to prevent identification before disposing of the body.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Om Veer Singh said the victim had been harassing the woman and that her family members allegedly acted together to kill him. Three of the five named accused, including the woman, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the remaining two suspects, police added.