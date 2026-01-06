Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 Crore Names Removed; Final Roll On March 6

Election officials have urged voters not to panic if their names do not appear in the draft electoral roll. Voters can verify their details by visiting the Election Commission’s website.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 06 Jan 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A total of 12.55 crore voter forms were received during the verification process. Of these, 46.23 lakh voters have been identified as deceased, while 2.89 crore names could not be traced or verified.The claims and objections period will be open from today till February 6. The final electoral roll will be published on March 6, 2026. The process began on November 4, after the previous electoral roll was frozen on October 27. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were instructed to carry two copies of the form-one to be filled and retained, and the other to be handed over to voters. Copies of the data have also been shared with political parties, said Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa.

How To Check Your Name In The Draft Voter List

Election officials have urged voters not to panic if their names do not appear in the draft electoral roll. Voters can verify their details by visiting the Election Commission’s website. By entering information such as their EPIC number, name, Assembly constituency and district, they can check whether their names feature in the draft voter list.

What To Do If Your Name Is Missing

If a voter’s name is missing from the draft list, claims and objections can be submitted until 6 February. Form 6 must be filled by new voters or those whose names have been deleted.Form 7 is for requesting deletion of incorrect or ineligible entries. Form 8 is for corrections to existing details. These forms can be submitted online or offline, along with supporting documents such as proof of age, address and identity. Voters may also approach their local Booth Level Officer (BLO) for assistance.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, this is the largest electoral roll clean-up exercise ever conducted in Uttar Pradesh. Prior to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the state had 15.44 crore registered voters.

Of the 2.89 crore names removed, the largest share-1.26 crore-was deleted due to voter transfers. This was followed by 46 lakh entries of deceased voters, 23.70 lakh duplicate entries, and 83.73 lakh voters who were not found at their registered addresses. Additional deletions were carried out under other categories.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Jan 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live UP SIR SIR News UP SIR List
