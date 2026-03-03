Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMan Kills Married Sister Over Suspected Affair In Tamil Nadu

Man Kills Married Sister Over Suspected Affair In Tamil Nadu

Police said Muthuraja allegedly believed that his sister’s relationship would bring shame to the family and is suspected of having planned her murder.

Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 10:46 AM (IST)

A shocking case of alleged honour killing has emerged from Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu, where a man is accused of murdering his 35-year-old sister over suspicions about her affair. The incident took place near the Seydunganallur railway gate area and has left residents in deep shock.

The deceased has been identified as Shanmugathai alias Sumithra, who had reportedly been living separately from her husband for the past year due to marital disputes. According to police sources, Sumithra’s brother, Muthuraja from Puliyangulam, allegedly came to know about her suspected illicit relationship. He had reportedly confronted and reprimanded her multiple times, leading to frequent arguments between the siblings.

Man Believed Her Sisiter Brought Shame To Family

Police said Muthuraja allegedly believed that his sister’s relationship would bring shame to the family and is suspected of having planned her murder.

On the night of the incident, Muthuraja, along with his friend Vasanth, allegedly went to Sumithra’s house on a motorcycle. While Vasanth stood guard outside, Muthuraja entered the house and reportedly got into a heated argument with his sister. During the altercation, he allegedly attacked her with a sickle he had concealed.

Sumithra died on the spot due to severe injuries. The accused and his accomplice fled the scene soon after the attack.

Upon receiving information, police from the Seydunganallur Police Station rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case was registered, and within a few hours, both Muthuraja and Vasanth were traced and arrested. They are currently being interrogated.

The brutal killing has sent shockwaves through the area, highlighting yet another disturbing case of violence allegedly carried out in the name of family honour.

Published at : 03 Mar 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Thoothukudi Tamil Nadu Murder
