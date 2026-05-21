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HomeCitiesMan Attending Mother-In-Law’s Funeral Dragged Away By Crocodile While Bathing In Saryu River

Man Attending Mother-In-Law’s Funeral Dragged Away By Crocodile While Bathing In Saryu River

The incident took place around noon on Wednesday near Sonouli Mohammadpur Udaybhan Pahi under the Umri Begumganj police station area.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 May 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man attending mother-in-law's funeral attacked by crocodile.
  • Deceased dragged into Saryu River while bathing during ritual.
  • Divers recovered mutilated body after 24-hour search.
  • Locals report multiple crocodile attacks in river area.

A tragic incident was reported from Gonda, where a 30-year-old man who had come to attend his mother-in-law’s funeral was allegedly dragged into the Saryu River by a crocodile while bathing. His mutilated body was recovered by divers nearly 24 hours later, leaving the family devastated.

The incident took place around noon on Wednesday near Sonouli Mohammadpur Udaybhan Pahi under the Umri Begumganj police station area.

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According to officials, the deceased, identified as Deepak, was a resident of Greater Noida’s Sigma Pari Chowk area. He had married Rekha, daughter of Lalchand Sharma of Umri village, around seven years ago. The couple has a four-year-old daughter.

Came From Greater Noida For Funeral

Family members said Deepak worked as a computer operator at a private company and had travelled from Greater Noida to Umri by car on Wednesday morning to attend the last rites of his mother-in-law, Urmila Devi.

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After the cremation, relatives and family members went to the Saryu River for a ritual bath. During this time, a crocodile allegedly attacked Deepak and dragged him into the river.

Eyewitnesses said he disappeared into the deep water within seconds, triggering panic and chaos at the riverbank. Relatives began screaming for help while local villagers launched a search operation.

Police, Divers Recover Body

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information. Station House Officer Chandan Kumar said the body was recovered around 2.5 kilometres away from the incident site with the help of divers.

The body has been sent for legal formalities and further investigation.

Several Similar Incidents Reported Earlier

Locals said multiple crocodile attacks have been reported earlier in this stretch of the Saryu River. In several past cases, people bathing in the river were allegedly attacked and dragged underwater, with bodies later recovered in mutilated condition.

The incident has left the victim’s family in deep shock. Residents of the village said the man had come to bid farewell to his mother-in-law, but ended up losing his own life in the tragic incident.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the man in Gonda?

A 30-year-old man named Deepak was allegedly dragged into the Saryu River by a crocodile while bathing after his mother-in-law's funeral. His body was recovered 24 hours later.

Where did the incident occur?

The crocodile attack happened near Sonouli Mohammadpur Udaybhan Pahi, under the Umri Begumganj police station area in Gonda.

Where was the deceased from?

The victim, Deepak, was a resident of Greater Noida's Sigma Pari Chowk area and had come to Umri village for his mother-in-law's funeral.

Have there been similar crocodile attacks in the Saryu River?

Yes, locals reported that multiple crocodile attacks have occurred previously in this stretch of the Saryu River, with some resulting in people being dragged underwater.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saryu River UP News Ayodhya
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