Flash Flood Wreaks Havoc In UP's Saharanpur; Several Missing, Vehicles Swept Away

A sudden flash flood in the Shakumbhari river near the Siddhpeeth Maa Shakumbhari Devi shrine in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district caused widespread devastation late Thursday night.

According to preliminary information, a massive surge of water entered the river around midnight, overturning several vehicles, including tractors, trolleys, and other vehicles carrying devotees.

Officials said multiple devotees are feared missing after being swept away by the strong current. A woman’s body has been recovered so far, while rescue teams continue search operations in the area.

Authorities also received reports that a car carrying three children overturned in the floodwaters. Their condition and whereabouts were not immediately known.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and launched rescue and investigation operations.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue efforts to trace the missing devotees and assess the extent of the damage caused by the sudden flood.