Flash Flood Wreaks Havoc In UP's Saharanpur; Several Missing, Vehicles Swept Away

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HomeCitiesFlash Flood Wreaks Havoc In UP's Saharanpur; Woman Dead, Several Missing As Vehicles Swept Away

Flash Flood Wreaks Havoc In UP's Saharanpur; Woman Dead, Several Missing As Vehicles Swept Away

Police and rescue teams conducted operations after flash floods struck the Shakumbhari river near the Maa Shakumbhari Devi shrine in UP's Saharanpur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 May 2026 12:53 PM (IST)

A sudden flash flood in the Shakumbhari river near the Siddhpeeth Maa Shakumbhari Devi shrine in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district caused widespread devastation late Thursday night.

According to preliminary information, a massive surge of water entered the river around midnight, overturning several vehicles, including tractors, trolleys, and other vehicles carrying devotees.

Officials said multiple devotees are feared missing after being swept away by the strong current. A woman’s body has been recovered so far, while rescue teams continue search operations in the area.

Authorities also received reports that a car carrying three children overturned in the floodwaters. Their condition and whereabouts were not immediately known.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and launched rescue and investigation operations.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue efforts to trace the missing devotees and assess the extent of the damage caused by the sudden flood.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Saharanpur UTTAR PRADESH
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