Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesThane Road Rage Spirals Into Midnight Violence; Two Injured While Police Debate Complaint

Thane Road Rage Spirals Into Midnight Violence; Two Injured While Police Debate Complaint

The growing frequency of knife attacks and street-level crime in Thane has fuelled public frustration over police handling of such cases.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 07:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A violent clash erupted in Thane’s Kajuwadi area at midnight when a group of youths allegedly assaulted a man with a knife after seeing him celebrating a birthday. Two people were injured in the incident, which was captured on CCTV. In a development that has surprised residents, police have stated that no case has been registered because no complainant has come forward, asking: “If no one is filing a complaint, what action should we take?”

Residents Question Police Response

The growing frequency of knife attacks and street-level crime in Thane has fuelled public frustration over police handling of such cases. According to local accounts, a minor dispute broke out between two youths, Yash Pawar and Gaurav Devraj Darpe, after they exchanged angry glances during the birthday celebration. The argument escalated rapidly, leading both to allegedly attack each other with knives they were carrying.

Both were injured, and the incident caused commotion in the neighbourhood. Once CCTV footage of the assault began circulating on social media, officers from Wagle Estate Police Station traced and detained several youths. However, police reiterated that without a formal complainant, they had not yet registered an FIR. This has prompted residents to question the effectiveness of policing at a time when knife attacks are on the rise.

Dhule: Gurudwara Chief Baba Dheeraj Singh Critically Injured

In a separate incident in Dhule city, Gurudwara chief Baba Dheeraj Singh was attacked in the last two to three days and sustained severe head and neck injuries. He underwent emergency surgery at a private hospital, but his condition did not improve.

Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, transported by air ambulance. According to close relatives, his condition remains critical.

Also read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 07:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thane Road-rage Road Rage Violence Thane Road Rage
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
IndiGo Technical Glitch: 38 Flights Cancelled In Delhi Alone As Disruptions Spread Nationwide
IndiGo Technical Glitch: 38 Flights Cancelled In Delhi Alone As Disruptions Spread Nationwide
Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
World
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget