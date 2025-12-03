Thane Road Rage Spirals Into Midnight Violence; Two Injured While Police Debate Complaint

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A violent clash erupted in Thane’s Kajuwadi area at midnight when a group of youths allegedly assaulted a man with a knife after seeing him celebrating a birthday. Two people were injured in the incident, which was captured on CCTV. In a development that has surprised residents, police have stated that no case has been registered because no complainant has come forward, asking: “If no one is filing a complaint, what action should we take?”

Residents Question Police Response

The growing frequency of knife attacks and street-level crime in Thane has fuelled public frustration over police handling of such cases. According to local accounts, a minor dispute broke out between two youths, Yash Pawar and Gaurav Devraj Darpe, after they exchanged angry glances during the birthday celebration. The argument escalated rapidly, leading both to allegedly attack each other with knives they were carrying.

Both were injured, and the incident caused commotion in the neighbourhood. Once CCTV footage of the assault began circulating on social media, officers from Wagle Estate Police Station traced and detained several youths. However, police reiterated that without a formal complainant, they had not yet registered an FIR. This has prompted residents to question the effectiveness of policing at a time when knife attacks are on the rise.

Dhule: Gurudwara Chief Baba Dheeraj Singh Critically Injured

In a separate incident in Dhule city, Gurudwara chief Baba Dheeraj Singh was attacked in the last two to three days and sustained severe head and neck injuries. He underwent emergency surgery at a private hospital, but his condition did not improve.

Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was shifted to Mumbai for further treatment, transported by air ambulance. According to close relatives, his condition remains critical.