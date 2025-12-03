‘Finally Freed’: Primary Teachers Break Down In Court As Recruitment Verdict Is Overturned

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a major relief for thousands of primary school teachers, the Calcutta High Court has upheld the appointments of 32,000 candidates, overturning a previous order by former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The division bench of Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty and Justice Ritabrata Kumar Mitra ruled that cancelling their jobs after nearly nine years would have severe consequences for the teachers and their families.

The court also noted that no complaints had been filed against the teachers and described them as “innocent”, drawing a clear distinction between administrative lapses and individual culpability.

Teachers Break Down As Verdict Brings Emotional Relief

Tension has remained high in the broader SSC recruitment cases, with several processes still pending. Against this backdrop, the affirmation of jobs for 32,000 primary teachers triggered an emotional response in the courtroom.

Many broke down upon hearing the judgment. Primary school teacher Suman Mitra said through tears, “It was a disgraceful verdict, today we are free from the stigma. We are not involved in any politics. We got the job by working hard and studying. Today’s verdict has made it clear that we were not involved in any corruption. We do not want to say anything else. Today we are all happy.”

Another teacher, Panchugopal Das, expressed similar relief, “The court said that 32,000 teachers were not involved in any kind of corruption. 32,000 is not just a number, they also have families. The court considered the plight of someone whose job is taken away after nine years of service. It was a matter of judgment. 32,000 were terminated in an instant, without our party being heard in a single bench. Today, the court has overturned that verdict. The verdict has been in our favour.”

‘Truth Has Triumphed’, Says Education Minister Bratya Basu

State Education Minister Bratya Basu welcomed the ruling, posting a message on social media shortly after the judgment, “Today, in view of the verdict of the division bench of the Honorable High Court, I congratulate the Primary Education Board. The verdict of the single bench of the High Court has been overturned. The jobs of 32,000 primary teachers remain completely safe. Best wishes to the teachers as well. Truth has triumphed.”

The decision brings temporary respite to thousands of families amid ongoing uncertainties in multiple SSC-related recruitment cases still awaiting resolution.