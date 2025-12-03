Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Calcutta High Court has upheld the employment of 32,000 primary school teachers, reversing the 2023 ruling of then Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, which had ordered mass termination. The division bench of Justices Tapobrata Chakraborty and Ritabrata Kumar Mitra delivered the verdict on Wednesday, offering long-awaited relief to thousands of educators.

‘Teachers Have Received Justice’: Mamata Banerjee Welcomes Verdict

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed satisfaction over the court’s decision.

She said, “I am happy that the teachers have got justice and their families are safe. It is not right to go to court and take away jobs by words. We need to be given jobs, not taken away. We respect the judiciary. So, I am most happy that I have been able to secure the jobs of my working brothers and sisters.”

Bench Finds No Corruption Allegations Against 32,000 Teachers

In its ruling, the division bench observed that no complaints had been made against the teachers during their service period. The judges noted that there was no evidence of examiners being instructed to award higher marks, nor any indication of misconduct that could invalidate the recruitment process.

The court stated that allowing a handful of unsuccessful candidates to disrupt the entire selection cycle would unjustly tarnish the reputations of many honest jobseekers.

Irregularities Limited to 360 Candidates, Says CBI

The judgment cited the CBI’s findings that irregularities were confined to a much smaller group:

264 candidates who allegedly received grace marks, and

96 candidates who obtained qualifying marks and were subsequently appointed.

The jobs of these 96 candidates have been cancelled, though they continue in service under Supreme Court orders. The bench noted that despite identifying these irregularities, scrapping the entire recruitment process was neither fair nor practical.

Court Cites Harsh Impact of Cancelling Jobs After 9 Years

The judges emphasised that terminating employment after nearly nine years of service would cause severe hardship. They added that ordering a fresh examination would adversely affect candidates and still fail to guarantee a “fair play” outcome.

Background: 2014 TET and 2023 Job Cancellation Order

The controversy stems from the recruitment of around 42,000 primary teachers in 2016, based on the 2014 TET examination. Allegations of corruption triggered a legal challenge, culminating in the May 12, 2023 verdict that cancelled 32,000 jobs. The division bench has now set aside that ruling.

Teachers Express Relief and Emotion

Outside the courtroom, several teachers were visibly emotional. One primary school teacher said, “We are ordinary teachers. We got the job after studying hard. Today, the verdict has made us understand that we were not involved in any corruption. We are very happy. Today, we are all happy.”