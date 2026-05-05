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HomeCitiesScooter Blast Near BSF Chowk In Jalandhar Sparks Panic, No Injuries Reported

Scooter Blast Near BSF Chowk In Jalandhar Sparks Panic, No Injuries Reported

Scooter explosion near BSF Chowk in Jalandhar sparks fire and panic; no injuries reported, police scanning CCTV as probe into cause continues.

By : Sachin Kumar | Updated at : 05 May 2026 11:05 PM (IST)
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  • Police and fire brigade controlled flames, no casualties reported.

Panic gripped a busy area in Jalandhar after a sudden explosion in a parked scooter near BSF Chowk triggered a fire on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 8 pm, when the vehicle, reportedly an Activa, caught fire shortly after being parked near the gate. Eyewitnesses described a loud blast followed by flames, causing alarm among passers-by. Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

Explosion And Fire

According to eyewitness accounts, the scooter burst into flames immediately after the explosion, creating chaos in the area. People nearby panicked and quickly alerted authorities. Emergency services responded promptly, with fire personnel dousing the flames before they could spread further. The timely response helped prevent any injuries or damage to surrounding property.

Also Read: Fire Breaks Out At RBI Building In Delhi, Six Fire Tenders Rushed

Probe Underway

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being examined to piece together the sequence of events. Officials have said that, at this stage, the reason behind the blast remains unclear and all possible angles are being explored.

Police Statement

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said a patrol team was already present in the area when the incident occurred. She confirmed that the scooter was parked near the gate and suddenly caught fire. Preliminary inputs suggest the vehicle belongs to a person working nearby. Authorities are also coordinating with the Border Security Force (BSF) to gather further details.

No Evidence Of Conspiracy Yet

Responding to speculation about a possible conspiracy, the police commissioner said it would be premature to draw conclusions. She emphasised that all facts are being verified and that no angle has been ruled out. Officials reiterated that the situation is under control and further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.

Also Read: Greater Noida Crash: Husband, Wife Killed In Major Accident On Eastern Peripheral Expressway

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Published at : 05 May 2026 11:05 PM (IST)
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Jalandhar Fire Incident Police Investigation Scooter Blast BSF Chowk
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