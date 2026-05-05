Greater Noida Crash: Husband, Wife Killed In Major Accident On Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Three people, including a husband and wife, were killed in a tragic accident on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida. A one-year-old girl was injured in the incident. Police from Dadri police station reached the spot and rushed the injured child to a private hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem after completing legal formalities.

According to information, 30-year-old Vivek, a resident of Ajgara in Varanasi, worked at a bakery company in Bhiwadi, Haryana. He was travelling to Varanasi with his 30-year-old wife Mamta and their seven-year-old daughter Pari. The car was being driven by his friend Hariram, a resident of Geda Ki Dhani village in Nagaur, Rajasthan.

The accident occurred around 3 am on Monday near the Shahpur underpass on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. A truck moving ahead suddenly applied the brakes, causing the car to crash into it from behind. The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled, trapping the occupants inside.

Three Dead, Child Critical

The crash triggered chaos at the scene, with passersby gathering and informing the police. Rescue teams had to cut open the car to pull out the victims, who were then taken to a government hospital in Dadri. Doctors declared Vivek, Mamta, and Hariram dead on arrival. Pari, who was critically injured, was shifted to a private hospital.

The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Police have registered a case against the driver based on a complaint filed by the family and have seized the truck. Officials confirmed that the accident was caused after the car rammed into the truck from behind.