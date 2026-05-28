Delhi Renames Metro Stations, Chowk And Sports Complex; Britannia Chowk Gets New Identity

The Delhi government has approved the renaming of several major landmarks in the national capital, including metro stations, a prominent traffic intersection, a hospital and a sports complex, triggering fresh discussion around identity, heritage and public symbolism in the city.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the State Names Authority (SNA) chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The government said the move is aimed at strengthening Delhi’s historical and cultural identity while honouring personalities linked to public service and social contribution.

Metro Stations To Get New Names

Three metro stations in Delhi will soon operate under new names.

The government has approved renaming Rohini West Metro Station as “Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Metro Station”. Rohini East Metro Station will now simply be called “Rohini Metro Station”. Meanwhile, Dwarka Metro Station will be renamed “Dwarka-Kakrola Metro Station”.

According to the government, the changes are intended to improve local identification and help commuters connect stations more easily with nearby landmarks and areas.

Britannia Chowk To Be Renamed

One of Delhi’s well-known intersections, Britannia Chowk in Shakurpur, will also get a new name.

The junction will now be known as “Ashwini Chopra (Minna) Chowk”. Officials described the move as an effort to honour individuals who made significant contributions to society and public life.

Hospital, Sports Complex Also Renamed

The under-construction hospital in Jwalapuri has been renamed “Baba Ramdevji Maharaj Hospital”.

The government said the decision reflects an effort to recognise personalities associated with social and religious faith while giving public institutions names that resonate with local cultural values.

In another decision, the upcoming sports complex in Begampur area of Rohini Sector-33 will be called “Atal Khel Parisar”.

The complex will also feature a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Officials said naming the facility after Vajpayee would inspire youth and honour his national legacy.

CM Says Move Meant To Honour Contributions

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the objective of the exercise was not merely changing names, but recognising eminent personalities who contributed significantly to society and the nation.

She added that the government would continue initiatives aimed at strengthening Delhi’s cultural and historical identity.

Senior officials from the Urban Development Department, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the Delhi Development Authority and the Chief Secretary’s office were also present during the meeting.